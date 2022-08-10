OTTAWA — Napoleon and Kalida boys golf each put in a solid showing at the Kalida Invitational on Wednesday as they each scored 330 to tie for second in the event held at Moose Landing Country Club.
Individually, Lima Central Catholic’s Parker Judy, Elida’s Carson Harmon and Kalida’s Conner Nartker each tied for the top medalist honor, each shooting a 73. Bryan’s Noah Huard was fourth with a 77 while Will Fraker led Napoleon and placed fifth with a 78.
Boys
At Moose Landing
Ottawa Hills (326). Napoleon (330) — Alexander Lavin 78, Brennen Babcock 82, Will Fraker 84, Konner Hoover 86. Kalida (330) — Conner Nartker 73, Ethan Warnecke 81, Kayla Nartker 83, Jack Stechschulte 93. Coldwater (331). Bryan (341) — Noah Huard 77, Drew Dauber 80. Ottoville (341). Van Wert (347). Miller City (352). Elida (354). Lima Bath (357). Lima Central Catholic (371). Defiance (376) — Aidan Kiessling 89, Jaren Hansbarger 89, Sander Neff 95, Drew Hoeffel 103. Tinora (376) - Carter Bernal 89, B.J. Morlock 91, Aiden Rittenhouse 98, Grayson Delarber 98. Pettisville (380) — Jack Leppelmeier 80, Creighton Aeschliman 97, Caden Bishop 97, Blayn Meck 108, Aiden Crawford 108. Ottawa-Glandorf (384). Delphos Jefferson (387). Pandora-Gilboa (387). Celina (392). Ayersville (393) - Tyson Schlacter 85, Luke Schroeder 88, Logan Schroeder 110, Jeremiah Joseph 110. Paulding (410) - Isaac Reeb 86, Max Stork 98, Aiden Miller 109, Nico Stahl 117. Allen East (420). Arlington (514).
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (155) - Kyle Sutton 34, Evan Crosby 38, Tyler Davis 39, Nyle Stoller 44; Hicksville (185) - Parker Bassett 45, Aiden Pollick 46, Maverik Keesbury 46, Brandon Silcott 49.
At Lakeland
Carey (175); Patrick Henry (180) - Jaxson Guelde 42, Noah Robison 43, Thomas Smith 45, Ian Schwab 50. Kenton (199).
At Woodlawn
Edgerton (179) — Kaden Kennerk 39, Nate Swank 44, Braden Leepelmeier 47, Caden Leppelmeier 49. Evergreen (210) - Adam Schmidt 42, Caden Beier 52, Ayden Gleckler 57, Logan Peebles 59.
At Riverside
Stryker (200) — Michael Donovan 44, Kennedy Morr 46, Daniel Donovan 53, William Donovan 57. Delta (208) - Adam Mattin 42, Ethan Huffman 49, Walter Hallet 58, Slade Young 59.
Girls
At Eagle Rock
Tinora (247) - Rylee Joost 53, Adelaida Gill 62, Alaina Dickinson 63, Rose Billing 69; Delta (265) - Layla Stickley 55, Kalleigh Mignin 61, Leigh Morris 70, Trinity Nation 79.
At Pond-A-River
Parkway (202); Antwerp (226) – McCartney Lucas 44, Melanie Mills 59, Bella Litzenberg 61, Jill Magoulas 62;. Edgerton (232) – Lola Giesige 50, Char Blalock 57, Jaden Dietsch 58, Grace Herman 67;. Delphos Jefferson (232) .
At Lakeland
Patrick Henry (232) — Kasey Nelson 48, Aly Gebers 57, Maddi Latta 59, Haley Schweibert 68. Carey (243) — Addison Kramer 51, Maddie Bowers 61, Gabby Ritter 64, Erin Pahl 67.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.