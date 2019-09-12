BLUFFTON — Leipsic improved to 15-4 in matches this season as the Vikings downed Ada and Lima Senior in a tri-match at Bluffton Golf Course.

Mason Tadena fired a 41 to earn medalist honors as the Vikings shot a 182 to 185 for Ada and 225 for the Spartans.

At Bluffton

Leipsic (182) - Mason Tadena 41, Mason Brandt 44, Brock Lammers 45, Jaden Siefker 52, Eli Wueller 53. Ada (185). Lima Senior (225).

At Valleywood

Toledo CC (173). Swanton (177) - Garrett Swank 41, Sam Betz 42, Brady Lemons 44, Raymond Schad 50. Whitmer (179).

