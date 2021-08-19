ARCHBOLD — Though host Archbold took the first two singles matches, Norwalk swept both doubles matches and picked up a narrow 3-2 win over the Bluestreaks in girls tennis action on Wednesday.
Sophie Schramm outlasted Megan Miller in a 7-6 third-set tiebreak after dropping the second set 6-2 at first singles while Mya Stuckey cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win at second singles.
At Archbold
Norwalk 3, Archbold 2
Singles
1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Megan Miller, 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (1); 2. Mya Stuckey (A) def. Carley Nickoli, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Sidney Sage (N) def. Abbie Short, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Dezi Hernandez-Brooke Meade (N) def. Katie Rose-Gracie Wolf, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Kendall Hammersmith-Lauren Brown (N) def. Aubri Delaney-Mackenzie Brenna
