BRYAN — Bryan girls tennis defeated Lima Central Catholic 4-0 on Wednesday to move to 14-0 on the season.
The final singles match was called due to time after Bryan’s Mckenzie Adams won the first set 7-5.
The Golden Bears dominated in doubles, dropping just three games in four sets. In singles, Emilee Bassett won her match comfortably in two sets. Kaitlyn Posey also won in two sets but it didn’t come as easy, as she won 6-4 and 6-3.
Bryan will be back in action Thursday at Rossford.
At Bryan
Bryan 4, Lima Central Catholic 0
Singles
1. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Libby Simmons: 6-3, 6-0. 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Paige Brinkman: 6-4, 6-3. 3. Mckenzie Adams (B) def. Claire Janowski: 7-5, match called due to time.
Doubles
1. Reese Grothaus/Haylee Wheeler (B) def. McKenna Bader/Noah Nuesmeyer 6-1, 6-1. 2. Brooke Taylor/Katie Seaman (B) def. Emma Skinner/Maria Piganatoro: 6-0, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.