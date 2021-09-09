BRYAN — Bryan girls tennis defeated Lima Central Catholic 4-0 on Wednesday to move to 14-0 on the season.

The final singles match was called due to time after Bryan’s Mckenzie Adams won the first set 7-5.

The Golden Bears dominated in doubles, dropping just three games in four sets. In singles, Emilee Bassett won her match comfortably in two sets. Kaitlyn Posey also won in two sets but it didn’t come as easy, as she won 6-4 and 6-3.

Bryan will be back in action Thursday at Rossford.

At Bryan

Bryan 4, Lima Central Catholic 0

Singles

1. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Libby Simmons: 6-3, 6-0. 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Paige Brinkman: 6-4, 6-3. 3. Mckenzie Adams (B) def. Claire Janowski: 7-5, match called due to time.

Doubles

1. Reese Grothaus/Haylee Wheeler (B) def. McKenna Bader/Noah Nuesmeyer 6-1, 6-1. 2. Brooke Taylor/Katie Seaman (B) def. Emma Skinner/Maria Piganatoro: 6-0, 6-1.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments