MILLER CITY — Miller City and Kalida girls soccer played to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday in their Putnam County League openers.
Both teams had 10 shots on goal with Kalida’s Kassidy Hipsher and Miller City’s Liz Otto making all ten saves to keep the game scoreless.
The 0-0 tie marks the third tie of that score for Miller City this season. They had a scoreless draw against Napoleon in the first game of the season and against Defiance in their previous game on Saturday.
The Wildcats still are without a loss on the season as they are now 3-0-3. They will be at home again next Thursday for a non-league matchup against Delphos St. Johns’s
At Miller City
Kalida 0, Miller City 0
Kalida (1-4-2, PCL 1-0-1) - Shots on goal: 10. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 10.
Miller City (3-0-3, PCL 0-0-1) - Shots on goal: 10. Saves: Liz Otto 10.
