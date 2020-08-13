Despite a 47 from Mallory Weaver, Defiance fell to Delphos Jefferson 200-215 in a girls golf dual match Wednesday at Delphos Country Club.
Emily Wahl added a 51 for the Bulldogs.
At Pond-A-River, Fairview defeated Hicksville with Antwerp also competing. Emily Singer fired a 42 for the Apaches and Eva Werner added a 43.
On Tuesday, A fourth-golfer tiebreaker lifted Wayne Trace past host Wauseon in the Wauseon Girls Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.
Raider senior Alena Denny shot a 104 to edge out Wauseon junior Jordan King’s 108 and lift WT to the team triumph. Kenadie Daeger’s 77 for Wayne Trace was enough to earn a narrow individual medalist crown, one shot clear of Napoleon’s Riley Kleck.
Fairview finished third overall, paced by junior Lorelle Hetrick’s 91. Napoleon was fourth. Standout rounds came from Wauseon senior Lexe McQuillin and Hicksville sophomore Kenzie Schroeder with both shooting 80 on the day.
At Colonial, Defiance competed in a tough field at the fifth annual Colonial Golfers Club Girls Tournament, finishing 13th in a 15-team tourney on Tuesday.
Mallory Weaver’s round of 98 topped the scorecard for the Bulldogs while Aubrey Bujalski added a 108. Emily Wahl shot 122 with Madison Daniels rounding out the tally with a 125.
Ottoville’s Allie Honigford shot 94 as one of three individuals for the Lady Green.
Notably, defending state champs Lima Central Catholic continued a dominant start to the season by shooting 304 as a team for a 42-shot victory. Mary Kelly Mulcahy blitzed the course with a 65 for medalist honors.
At Delphos Country Club
Delphos Jefferson 200. Defiance (215) - Mallory Weaver 47, Emily Wahl 51, Madison Daniels 58, Aubrey Bujalski 59.
At Pond-A-River
Fairview (187) - Emily Singer 42, Eva Werner 43, Lorelle Hetrick 49, Andrea Macsay 53. Hicksville (191) - Kenzie Schroder 39, Megan Fogle 44, Leah Seitz 54, Julia Garza 55. Antwerp (no score) - Breanna Fulk 57, Melanie Mills 62. Hilltop (no score) - Jamie Chester 40, Ella Calvin 44, Avrie Reed 45.
At White Pines
Patrick Henry (251) - Sydney Rohrs 48, Brandi Arnold 54, Makayla Updike 73, Alyssa Gebers 76. Delta (287) - Gabby Ford 66, Layla Stickley 68, Elizabeth Huffman 75, Tori Hockenberry 78.
Tuesday
Wauseon Invitational
At Ironwood
Wayne Trace (381) — Kenadie Daeger 77, Riley Daeger 98, Chloe Parker 102, Alena Denny 104; Wauseon (381) — Lexe McQuillin 80, Calaway Gerken 93, Halle Frank 100, Jordan King 108; Fairview (407) — Lorelle Hetrick 91, Emily Singer 95, Eva Wermer 103, Andrea Macsay 118; Napoleon (418) - Riley Kleck 78, Reese Kleck 102, Rhegan Badenhop 116, Michaela Plotts 122; Otsego (423); Rossford (430); Millbury Lake (455); Hicksville (471) — Kenzie Schroeder 80, MaKeegan Bradley 116, Leah Seitz 137, Victoria Perna 138; Montpelier (472) — Kinsey Word 95, Addie Thompson 101, Mandy Taylor 130, Emily Fritsch 146; Tinora (523) — Emma Luthi 117, Rylee Joost 118, Savannah Welling 138, Zoe Gomez 150; Miller City (no team score) — Isabelle Vance 94, Chelsea Erford 112.
Colonial Golfers Club Tournament
At Colonial
Lima CC (304), Fairbanks (346), Hopewell-Loudon (365), Wapakoneta (373), Findlay (385), Coldwater (401), Delphos St. John’s (408), Minster (421), Celina (424), Lima Shawnee (424), Lincolnview (433), Elmwood (446), Defiance (452) - Mallory Weaver 98, Aubrey Bujalski 107, Emily Wahl 122, Madison Daniels 125, Lexington (470), Parkway (561), Ottoville (no team score) - Allie Honigford 94, Lexie Honigford 113, Brooke Kortokrax 114).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.