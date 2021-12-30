Northwest Signal
Holiday Classic
Napoleon 48, Wauseon 33
Holgate 41, P. Henry 32
NAPOLEON — Napoleon overcame a halftime deficit to claim the Northwest Signal Holiday Classic championship, defeating Wauseon 48-33 on Wednesday.
Emma Pedroza poured in 19 points, including 15 in the second half, to lead the Wildcats (10-1) and earn tournament MVP honors. Sophie Chipps, the tournament’s Moe Brubaker Ms. Hustle Award winner, chipped in 10 markers.
Autumn Pelok and Marisa Seiler scored 10 points each, but just one combined in the second half, for Wauseon (7-1), which was outscored 28-9 in the final two quarters.
In the consolation game, Holgate rallied from a 25-21 halftime hole to hold Patrick Henry to six points in the second half in a 41-32 victory.
Justine Eis scored a dozen points to pace the Tigers () while Carissa Meyer and Olivia Blaker netted 10 points each. Kya Seemann’s eight points and two treys led the Patriots (0-9).
PATRICK HENRY (32) — Nelson 2; Seemann 8; Weber 4; M. Prigge 4; Schwab 5; Kruse 2; K. Prigge 7; Johnson 0; Breece 0. Totals 10-8-32.
HOLGATE (41) — Willett 3; Blaker 10; Schuller 4; Altman 2; Meyer 10; Clark 0; Eis 12. Totals 13-12-41.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Seemann 2, Schwab, K. Prigge. Holgate — Willett, Blaker, Meyer. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 14, Holgate 8.
Patrick Henry 12 14 2 4 — 32
Holgate 19 2 9 11 — 41
WAUSEON (33) — Stasa 0; Tester 3; Au. Pelok 10; Rodriguez 5; Seiler 10; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 5. Totals 11-7-33.
NAPOLEON (48) — Kruse 4; Durham 0; Chipps 10; Badenhop 3; Macheck 2; Tassler 2; Oberhaus 2; Pedroza 19; Rausch 4; Bump 2. Totals 20-4-48.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Au. Pelok 2, Rodriguez. Napoleon — Chipps 2, Badenhop, Pedroza.
Wauseon 10 14 6 3 — 33
Napoleon 9 11 16 12 — 48
Miller City 41, Ayersville 38
AYERSVILLE — After trailing 12-6 after one period, Miller City clawed back to force overtime before defeating host Ayersville, 41-38.
Abi Lammers racked up 21 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in the victory for the Wildcats (7-1), which won despite being out-rebounded, 36-23.
Ally Schindler poured in 14 points to pace the Pilots (9-2), which had a five-game win streak snapped. Taylor Craft chipped in 13 markers.
MILLER CITY (41) — Lammers 21; Wenzinger 0; Ruck 0; N. Inkrott 0; Hermiller 8; Otto 5; Reyno 0; Pfau 7. Totals 14-55 9-11 41.
AYERSVILLE (38) - McGuire 2; Sheets 5; Dockery 1; Froelich 3; Schindler 14; Okuley 0; Craft 13. Totals 15-47 7-11 38.
Three-point goals: Miller City 4-19 (Hermiller 2, Lammers, Pfau), Ayersville 1-4 (Sheets). Rebounds: Miller City 23 (Lammers 12), Ayersville 36. Turnovers: Miller City 10, Ayersville 18.
Miller City 6 7 14 9 5 — 41
Ayersville 12 9 9 6 2 — 38
Woodlan (Ind.) 56,
Wayne Trace 38
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace’s Rachel Stoller racked up 19 points, seven rebounds and seven steals but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders fell to Woodlan (Ind.), 56-38.
Christina Graham chipped in 10 points in the setback for the Raiders (4-5) in the loss to the 11-3 Warriors.
WOODLAN (56) — Yagodinski 0; Roney 3; Eager 0; Smith 18; Krohn 8; Goheen 2; Widenhoefer 10; Kneubuhler 12; Spangler 0; Baumert 3; Crosby 0. Totals 22-39 6-8 56.
WAYNE TRACE (38) — Troth 3; Moore 6; Whitman 0; Miller 0; Myers 0; Graham 10; R. Stoller 19; Sinn 0; Zartman 0; K. Stoller 0. Totals 17-37 2-8 38.
Three-point goals: Woodlan 6-17 (Krohn 2, Kneubuhler 2, Roney, Baumert), Wayne Trace 2-8 (Graham 2). Rebounds: Woodlan 32 (Smith 11), Wayne Trace 17 (R. Stoller 7). Turnovers: Woodlan 15, Wayne Trace 19
W. Trace 6 6 11 15 — 38
Woodlan 15 10 15 16 — 56
Reserves: Woodlan, 30-13.
