Liv Mueller dropped 19 points and three triples on Wednesday night as Tinora earned a 46-41 victory over Antwerp in Green Meadows Conference play.
Tinora (13-8, 4-2 GMC) was led by Mueller followed by two threes and 10 points from freshman Nova Okuley. They came behind from down 37-33 after the third quarter to earn the victory.
Astianna Coppes dropped 17 points to lead Antwerp (12-9, 3-3 GMC) in the loss.
ANTWERP (41) — Coppes 17; Reinhart 8; Jewell 7; Schuette 4; Brewer 4; Townley 1. Totals 12-15-41.
TINORA (46) — Mueller 19; N. Okuley 10; Gray 6; Meyer 4; Lee 4; K. Okuley 2; Harr 1. Totals 14-12-46.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 1-7 (Coppes), Tinora 6-24 (Mueller 3, N. Okuley 2, Gray). Turnovers: Antwerp 19, Tinora 12.
Antwerp 13 16 8 4 — 41
Tinora 15 14 4 13 — 46
Reserves: Tinora, 43-18.
