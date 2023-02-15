AYERSVILLE — Two Division III girl’s basketball sectional finals matchups were set on Wednesday night as 10th-seed Spencerville rolled to a 64-33 victory over 12th-seed Paulding and eighth-seed Tinora pulled off a 42-35 comeback victory over sixth-seed Bluffton at Ayersville High School.
The Rams (13-10) did not come out of the gates firing in their sectional semifinal matchup with the Pirates (13-9) as after a first half that saw the Rams shoot just 2-of-17 from the field and 1-of-9 from three, they found themselves staring up at a 21-9 deficit.
That deficit was almost entirely created by Riley Eachus’ unconscious first half shooting as the senior guard downed five threes, and accounted for 17 of the 21 first half points for the Pirates in the first half.
“We knew going in that she was going to be tough to guard,” Tinora first-year head coach Andrew Thiel said of Eachus. “At halftime, we made adjustments and we knew we had to contain her at that point.”
That lowly first half performance from Tinora that saw them in serious danger of going home without a tournament win for the second-straight season, was put in the rear view mirror quickly, however, as they amped up the pressure and pace of the game, allowing Eachus less space on the outside and creating some easy transition buckets from three.
No stretch signifies this than when the Rams were down 23-12, and saw Maggi Nagel pick off a post entry pass, and then later find Mueller for her second three of the game. Then Karli Okuley got a steal, and later found Nova Okuley, who knocked down her only three of the game.
That put Tinora within five and with 5:06, Bluffton used their first timeout of the game. Tinora forced a miss out of the stoppage and saw Mueller hit another three, sending the Rams’ student section into a fury and putting the Rams within two.
Once the third quarter dust settled, and Karli Okuley had hit the fourth three of the quarter for the Rams, it was a brand new ball game, tied at 28.
“That’s how these girls play, they told me that it has kind of been a joke in the locker room that they like playing from behind, they want to give themselves a challenge,” Thiel said. “Shots wouldn’t drop in the first half and in that second half they were definitely in our favor for a while there.”
The Rams were able to continue that momentum into the fourth quarter, but they were able to close it out at the rim and at the free throw line. Addison Lee consistently attacked the basket, getting six points in the quarter to go along with Dakota Sines’ six fourth quarter points, and the Rams were able to come away with a come from behind victory, outscoring Bluffton 33-14 in the second half.
“All the credit goes to them, they fought so stinkin’ hard and earned this win,” Thiel said. “At halftime we made adjustments, we knew we didn’t play the way we know how to play and the girls just came out and defensively were much stronger and offensively, they just took advantage of the defense.”
Mueller led the Rams with 15 points, including three from distance. Addison Lee added 10 points, six of which came in the first half. Riley Eachus led all scorers with 21.
The Rams will now get a rematch with fifth-seeded Fairview on Saturday in the second game of a sectional finals doubleheader, slated to start at 2:30 p.m. back at Ayersville. The Rams fell to the GMC champ Apaches 55-47 earlier this season.
In the first contest of the night, Paulding saw freshman Addison Pease score early to keep the Panthers (2-21) in it for a short period, but ultimately a three-point barrage by Spencerville (12-11) in the second half did Paulding in and they fell 64-33.
It was the battle of the freshman in the first half as Pease scored eight while Bearcats freshman Clara Goecke also had eight. But Spencerville was able to get some more balanced scoring, as they led 23-10 after one.
The game was broken wide open in the second quarter, as the Bearcats drained four threes and led 41-20 at the halftime buzzer.
“We are a young team and we are still learning. We just struggle to score,” Paulding head coach Matt Arrelano said. “If you are going to give up 40 points in the first half you’ve got to be able to score and we weren’t able to. All the shots we got were good, they just hit more than we did.”
Pease had half of Paulding’s points at the half.
“That’s unfortunately for her what we as of her. She has to carry the scoring load for us,” Arrelano said. “The future is bright, our young girls were able to execute, we just weren’t able to put the period on the end of the sentence by making the baskets.”
The third quarter continued to swing the way of Spencerville as after Paulding senior Makayla Suffel knocked down what would be the only three of the game for the Panthers, the Bearcats went on a 9-1 run, seeing Heidi Keller hit her game-high third three of the night, and the running clock was enforced for the remainder of the half.
Pease led the way for the Panthers with 15 points in the loss. Brooklyn Bakle and Suffel each added five. Spencerville saw four players in double figures with Goecke leading the way with 20 points while Gabi Croft added 13, Kirsten Wurst 12 and Keller 11.
The Panthers graduate two seniors in Kuckuck and Suffel from a squad that consisted of six underclassmen.
“They have been part of the highest of highs, they were freshman and a part of the team that broke the single single school record for wins. But they’ve been a part of the lows too,” Arellano said. “But they didn’t complain, they came to practice and worked their tails off every day and showed the younger girls how you act even with adversity.”
“I told them if I’m going to go 2-21, I want to go 2-21 with the group I had in there because it was a group that got along and it was a fun atmosphere everyday in practice,” Arellano added.
Spencerville will be back at Ayersville on Saturday to take on top-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf in district finals. Tip is slated for 1 p.m.
TINORA (42) — Lee 10; Mueller 15; Sines 8; K. Okuley 3; N. Okuley 6; Nagel 0; Durfey 0; Harr 0. Totals: 13-38 11-19 42
BLUFFTON (35) — Scoles 10; Eachus 21; Grandey 4; Mehaffie 0; Fleece 0; Bricker 0; Giesige 0; Totals: 13-43 4-8 35
Three-point goals: Tinora 5-19 (Mueller 3, K. Okuley, N. Okuley), Bluffton 5-18 (Eachus 5). Rebounds: Tinora 26 (K. Okuley, Nagel, Lee, Mueller 5), Bluffton 27 (Grandey 11). Turnovers: Tinora 9, Bluffton 7.
Tinora 7 2 19 14
Bluffton 11 10 7 7
PAULDING (33) — Schlatter 4; Bakle 5; Suffel 5; Pease 15; Barton 2; Kuckuck 2. Totals: 12-33 8-12 33
SPENCERVILLE (64) — Goecke 20; Croft 13; Wurst 12; Keller 11; Muniz 6; Lemar 2. Totals: 24-40 8-11 64
Three-point goals: Paulding 1-10 (Suffel), Spencerville 8-12 (Keller 3, Wurst 2, Croft, Muniz, Goecke). Rebounds: Paulding 23 (Pease 7), Spencerville 26 (Lemar 6). Turnovers: Spencerville 9, Paulding 13.
Paulding 10 10 8 5 — 33
Spencerville 23 20 18 3 — 64
