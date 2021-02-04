HOLLAND — Napoleon secured the outright regular season Northern Lakes League title and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament with a 56-17 rout of host Springfield on Wednesday.

Caely Ressler hit four triples and paced the No. 1 Wildcats (16-1, 6-0 NLL) with 17 points while Taylor Strock and Sophie Chipps each scored 10.

Kimora Carruthers netted six points to lead the Blue Devils (5-6, 3-4 NLL).

NAPOLEON (56) — Sonnenberg 2; Griffith 0; Good 0; Durham 5; Chipps 10; Jackson 0; Hopkins 0; Strock 10; Pedroza 8; Helberg 0; Rausch 4; Bump 0; Ressler 17. Totals 19-11-56.

SPRINGFIELD (17) — Hodges 2; Ke. Carruthers 0; Hiser 4; Green 2; Seibert 0; Am. Hodges 0; Sigman 0; Taylor 0; Gould 0; Ki. Carruthers 6; Martinez 0; Rose 3; Florek 0. Totals 5-5-17.

Three-point goals: Napoleon — Ressler 4, Chipps 2, Strock. Springfield — Hiser, Ki. Carruthers.

Napoleon 19 12 12 13 — 56

Springfield 2 4 6 5 — 17

Reserves: Napoleon, 27-17.

