HOLLAND — Napoleon secured the outright regular season Northern Lakes League title and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament with a 56-17 rout of host Springfield on Wednesday.
Caely Ressler hit four triples and paced the No. 1 Wildcats (16-1, 6-0 NLL) with 17 points while Taylor Strock and Sophie Chipps each scored 10.
Kimora Carruthers netted six points to lead the Blue Devils (5-6, 3-4 NLL).
NAPOLEON (56) — Sonnenberg 2; Griffith 0; Good 0; Durham 5; Chipps 10; Jackson 0; Hopkins 0; Strock 10; Pedroza 8; Helberg 0; Rausch 4; Bump 0; Ressler 17. Totals 19-11-56.
SPRINGFIELD (17) — Hodges 2; Ke. Carruthers 0; Hiser 4; Green 2; Seibert 0; Am. Hodges 0; Sigman 0; Taylor 0; Gould 0; Ki. Carruthers 6; Martinez 0; Rose 3; Florek 0. Totals 5-5-17.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Ressler 4, Chipps 2, Strock. Springfield — Hiser, Ki. Carruthers.
Napoleon 19 12 12 13 — 56
Springfield 2 4 6 5 — 17
Reserves: Napoleon, 27-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.