NAPOLEON — Napoleon was able to pull away in the second half to beat Springfield 44-26 to advance to the championship game of the inaugural NLL girls basketball tournament.
Up by three at the half, the ‘Cats held the Devils scoreless in the third period to advance to a 28-17 lead.
Caely Ressler led Napoleon (18-1) with 13 points. Taylor Strock, who attlied three of Napoleon’s five first quarter baskets, chipped in 12 points.
Mia Rose led the Blue Devils (7-8) with 13 points.
Napoleon will play Northview in Friday’s NLL tournament championship game. The game will he played at Springfield. The JV game is set for 5:15 p.m. and varsity at 6:45.
SPRINGFIELD (26) - Hodges 5; Ke. Carruthers 3; Hiser 0; Green 0; Sigman 2; Taylor 0; Ka. Carruthers 3; Rose 13. Totals 10-2-26.
NAPOLEON (44) - Griffith 0; Good 0; Durham 2; Chipps 8; Jackson 2; Hopkins 0; Strock 12; Pedroza 7; Helberg 0; Rausch 0; Ressler 13; Tassler 0. Totals 16-11-44.
Three-point goals: Springfield — Hodges, Ke. Carruthers, Ka. Carruthers, Rose. Napoleon — Ressler.
Springfield 11 6 0 9 — 26
Napoleon 11 9 8 16 — 44
Reserves: Napoleon, 27-11.
