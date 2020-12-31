NAPOLEON — Napoleon staked out a 19-7 lead after one quarter, cruising past Wauseon to claim a 56-31 win over the rival Indians and claim the Napoleon Holiday Tournament title on Wednesday.

Caely Ressler hit three buckets, two triples and five free throws in a 17-point night for the 7-1 Wildcats, which will host D-III unbeaten Willard on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s D-II regional finals. Taylor Strock added 16 points while Emma Pedroza had 13.

Marisa Seiler’s 19 points led all scorers for Wauseon, which fell to 6-2.

In the consolation game, Holgate held Patrick Henry to eight second-half points and stifled the Pats in a 35-26 result.

Justine Eis paced the Tigers (3-8) with 10 points. Karsyn Weber’s seven points were tops for PH (0-9).

WAUSEON (31) — Smith 0; Hageman 0; Case 0; Pelok 4; Vasvery 0; Raabe 2; Strauss 0; Seiler 19; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 2; Meyer 4. Totals 11-6-31

NAPOLEON (56) - Griffith 0; Good 0; Durham 0; Chipps 4; Jackson 0; Hopkins 2; Strock 16; Pedroza 13; Helberg 4; Rausch 0; Ressler 17. Totals 22-9-56.

Three-point goals: Wauseon — Seiler 3. Napoleon — Ressler 2, Pedroza.

Wauseon 7 4 5 15 — 31

Napoleon 19 10 17 10 — 56

PATRICK HENRY (26) — Weber 7; M. Prigge 2; Ka. Prigge 5; Johnson 4; Vance 5; Fintel 1; Ke. Prigge 2. Totals 9-30 5-8 26.

HOLGATE (35) — Izor 3; Schuller 5; Altman 5; Meyer 3; Eis 10; Blaker 6; Willett 3. Totals 12-37 7-17 35.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry 3-15 (Weber, Ka. Prigge, Vance), Holgate 4-9 (Blaker 2, Izor, Altman).

Patrick Henry 10 8 7 1 — 26

Holgate 10 10 10 5 — 35

Toledo Christian 70,

Ayersville 39

AYERSVILLE – Toledo Christian’s Madison Royal-Davis nearly outscored Ayersville herself, pouring in 31 points as the 3-2 Eagles came to ‘The Hangar’ and left with a 70-39 win over the Pilots.

Neva Sheets led Ayersville (1-6) with 14 points and four 3-pointers.

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (70) – Beard 13; Butler 9; Mad. Royal-Davis 31; Landskroener 1; Norman 2; Jones 4; Mac. Royal-Davis 6; Rosales 2; Wensink 2; Neitzke 0; Mahaney 0; Ahrendt 0. Totals 26-13-70.

AYERSVILLE (39) – Sheets 14; Martin 0; Dockery 4; Froelich 8; Schindler 4; Okuley 2; McGuire 0; Keasler 0; Pahl 0; Mannon 3; Young 2. Totals 15-4-39.

Three-point goals: Toledo Christian – Beard 3, Ma. Royal-Davis 2. Ayersville – Sheets 4, Mannon.

Toledo Christian 16 18 16 20 — 70

Ayersville 7 7 11 14 — 39

Wayne Trace 52,

Lincolnview 37

MIDDLE POINT — Four players hit double figures in Wayne Trace’s fifth straight win, a 52-37 victory at Lincolnview.

Sydnee Sinn tallied 15 points to pace the Raiders (6-3). Gracie Shepherd, Katrina Stoller and Rachel Stoller all netted 12 points, with Rachel adding 10 rebounds.

WAYNE TRACE (52) – Troth 0; Moore 0; Sinn 15; Miller 0; Shepherd 12; Graham 1; K. Stoller 12; R. Stoller 12; Mead 0; A. Stoller 0. Totals 20-47 10-17 52.

LINCOLNVIEW (37) – Jackman 2; Renner 2; Sellers 4; Bollenbacher 15; Looser 4; King 5; Mendenhall 5. Totals 13-38 6-10 37.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 2-9 (Sinn 2), Lincolnview 5-18 (Bollenbacher 4, Mendenhall). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 35 (R. Stoller 10), Lincolnview 21 (King 6). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 13, Lincolnview 14.

Wayne Trace 6 24 9 13 — 52

Lincolnview 12 14 7 4 — 37

Delta 55, Lake 29

MILLBURY – Delta led 20-7 after one quarter as the Panthers moved to 6-3 with a 55-29 win at Lake.

Brooklyn Green led a balanced scoring attack for Delta with 12 points. Braelyn Wymer added 10.

DELTA (55) – Ford 9; Rouleau 9; Bra. Wymer 10; Green 12; Bro. Wymer 5; Haas 0; Munger 3; Burres 0; Weber 7; Smith 0.

LAKE (29) – Ayers 2; Delventhal 3; St. John 4; Enright 7; Robinson 7; Staczek 5; Rymers 1.

Delta 20 7 14 14 — 55

Lake 7 3 11 8 — 29

Reserves: Lake won.

Miller City 75, P-G 27

MILLER CITY – The Wildcats jumped out to a 23-5 lead after one quarter of action as the Wildcats scored a 75-27 win over Pandora-Gilboa in a PCL contest.

Abi Lammers led Miller City (6-2, 2-1) with 26 points. Natalie Koenig added 16 points and Liz Otto chipped in 10 points.

Lacie Fenstermaker led the Rockets (1-7, 0-2) with 14 points.

PANDORA-GILBOA (27) – McCoy 2; Kinsinger 5; Duling 6; Fenstermaker 14. Totals 11-4-27.

MILLER CITY (75) – Lammers 26; Wenzinger 1; Inkrott 2; C. Hermiller 3; Koenig 16; L. Otto 10; Reyna 2; Pfau 12; Gable 3. Totals 33-8-75.

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa (1-4) – Fenstermaker. Miller City (3-14) – Pfau 2, C. Hermiller. Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 25, Miller City 33 (Lammers 11). Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 31, Miller City 9.

Pandora-Gilboa 5 8 3 11 — 27

Miller City 23 21 21 10 — 75

Kalida 49, Ottoville 27

KALIDA – Kalida Ottoville to five points in the first half, as Kalida scored the 49-27 win in PCL action.

Brooke Erhart led Kalida (4-4, 1-1) with 11 points. Grace Klausing chipped in 10 points.

Elise Kramer led Ottoville (6-3, 1-1) with nine points.

OTTOVILLE (27) – Kramer 9; Knippen 8; Leis 4; S. Turnwald 2; G. Gamble 2; Furley 2; Honigford 0; Thomas 0; German 0; F. Gamble 0; B. Turnwald 0; P. Wannemacher 0; R. Wannemacher 0. Totals 10-3-27.

KALIDA (49) – Erhart 11; Klausing 10; Vennekotter 8; Siebeneck 7; Smith 6; Schmitz 3; Hovest 2; Unverferth 2; Recker 0; Stechschulte 0. Totals 20-4-49.

Three-point goals: Ottoville (4-23) – Kramer 3, Knippen. Kalida (5-12) – Erhart 3, Vennekotter, Schmitz. Rebounds: Ottoville 17 (Knippen 4), Kalida 23 (Vennekotter 6). Turnovers: Ottoville 12, Kalida 12.

Ottoville 2 3 16 6 — 27

Kalida 12 17 11 9 — 49

Reserves: Kalida, 22-21.

Recommended for you

Load comments