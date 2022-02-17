BLUFFTON — After falling in the Green Meadows Conference title bout on Saturday, Fairview girls basketball righted one of its previous wrongs on Wednesday night, defeating Tinora 50-46 in sectional semifinals at Bluffton High School.
The win avenges a 51-47, early-season loss to the Rams (14-9) that ultimately cost Fairview (16-7) a share of the GMC title.
“I told the girls in the locker room I thought the first game that we lost was my fault,” Fairview head coach Russell Zeedyk said. “I told them they bailed me out by coming out ready tonight and getting the job done.”
With just two and a half minutes left in the game, Fairview led just 42-41 in what had that point had been a physical back-and-forth second half that saw both teams take leads for periods of the half.
Carrie Zeedyk found Kelly Crites under the basket on a nice pass from the top of the key to make it 44-41. The Apaches got a stop on the defensive end, and then came down and fed the ball inside to Allison Rhodes. She back down Tinora junior Liv Mueller and put it off the glass and in to stretch the lead to 46-41 with under two minutes left.
The Apaches had made it a focus to feed Rhodes in the post as the Rams have had difficulty defending down low all season and it worked as Rhodes put up a game-high 20 points to lead the Apaches.
“We wanted to get it down low to her as much as we could and I thought aside from a few times where they doubled her and she didn’t kick it out top, she made a lot of good decisions,” Zeedyk said.
“I thought we did a reasonably good job on her for how much size we were giving up,” Tinora head coach Kyle Tietje said. “They threw it down to her a lot and she did a good job of handling our double. And we would rotate and they would get it back to her. We knew stopping her was going to be a big deal but she is a good player.”
The Rams, however, weren’t out of it yet as on the next possession, senior Amanda Meyer drove through the middle of the lane and put in a nice contested and-1 finish to keep the lead at 46-44 with a minute left to go.”
Meyer, who is the only senior on the Rams squad, came up big at many points in the fourth quarter as all seven of her points came in the quarter.
“I don’t expect anything less from her. I’d put her up against anyone in Northwest Ohio from a leadership and toughness standpoint,” Tietje said of the lone senior. “It was good to see her kind of go out on a high note there individually. But the kids are bummed because everybody really wanted to go to practice tomorrow with Amanda Meyer.”
After the basket by Meyer, the Apaches played keep away and they played it effectively, as the Rams were forced to foul down two with 40 seconds left to go.
Zeedyk knocked down both of the free throws and then after a Tinora turnover and subsequent foul, Crites made both as well putting the lead out of reach with 22 seconds left to go.
“I gotta give our girls credit, we played basically five girls the whole game and then down the stretch and still having the legs to make those free throws, that was huge,” Zeedyk said.
It was essentially five players playing the entirety of the game for the Apaches, as they only saw six players enter the game and didn’t sub until the second quarter.
Fairview got out to an early 12-6 lead after one thanks in large part to Rhodes and Zeedyk who had all 12 of the Apaches’ points.
But the Rams came into the second quarter on a roll as Liv Mueller got to the basket twice to start them on a 4-0 run.
Mueller’s run continued as after Kelly Crites knocked down a three, Mueller answered with a three of her own, pushing the Fairview lead down to 15-13.
Tinora’s run continued too, as two more threes fell, one from Anna Gray and another from Freshman Nova Okuley, her second of the half, and Tinora took a 21-17 lead with three minutes left, enjoying a 15-5 run.
The remaining three minutes of the half only saw one field goal from Crites, and Tinora took a 21-19 lead into halftime.
The run continued out of halftime as well as Gray got to the basket for an and-one that stretched Tinora’s lead to 24-19.
But that’s as big as the Tinora lead would get as Zeedyk, Rhodes and Crites combined for 19 of the next 23 Apache points leading up to that final stretch of the fourth quarter and outscored the Rams 15-6 after the made Gray bucket to begin the third quarter.
After Rhodes’ 20 points and seven rebounds, Zeedyk was second on the team with 15 points. Kelly Crites added nine points and 10 boards.
The Rams were led by Nova Okuley’s 12 points on three 3’s, Anna Gray added 11 points.
For the Rams it’s the end of a season that saw a ton of progress for a program that went 13-33 over the past two seasons. They ended the year 14-9.
“I think we’ve identified some areas that we need to address in the offseason so we’re just going to work on getting better. We’ve got a lot of good young kids that are invested and they are going to get better,” Tietje said.
Fairview will now move on to play No. 4 seed Van Buren (19-3) in sectional finals on Saturday back at Bluffton High. Tip is set for 3 p.m.
TINORA (46) — Meyer 7; Frazer 0; Harr 0; Lee 2; K. Okuley 5; Mueller 9; Durfey 0; N. Okuley 12; Gray 11; Schaffner 0. Totals 17-46 6-8 46.
FAIRVIEW (50) — K. Zeedyk 0; Singer 0; C. Zeedyk 15; Crites 9; Rhodes 20; Hammer 6. Totals 19-49 11-17 50.
Three-point goals: Tinora 6-22 (N. Okuley 3, Gray 2, Mueller), Fairview (Crites). Rebounds: Tinora 24 (Mueller 4), Fairview 28 (Crites 12). Turnovers: Tinora 17, Fairview 11.
Tinora 6 15 11 14 — 46
Fairview 12 7 14 17 — 50
