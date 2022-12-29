Route 49 Classic
Antwerp 44, Edgerton 34
Edon 47, Hicksville 43
ANTWERP — Host Antwerp snapped Hicksville’s three-year streak of Route 49 Classic supremacy, bringing home the school’s first tourney title since 2010 with a 44-34 win over Edgerton on Wednesday.
Aewyn McMichael hit two treys and paced the Archers (5-5) with 17 points while Hayleigh Jewell was 6-for-6 at the free throw line, finishing with 16 points. Freshman Alivia Farnham paced the Bulldogs (1-9) with 13 points, which trailed by just two points through three quarters but were outscored 17-9 in the fourth quarter.
In the consolation game, Hicksville came up just short of a win against Edon in a 47-43 defeat as Bomber standout Natalie Wofford nailed 13-of-18 at the free throw line in a 31-point explosion. Lindsay Bergman put up 14 points for Hicksville, which trailed by 14 entering the final stanza.
The Aces (1-9) had won the last three Classic titles and seven of the last eight. The Bombers improved to 3-9 with the win.
EDON (47) — Wofford 31; Gr. Ripke 0; Craven 3; Briner 4; Derck 0; Hickman 2; Ge. Ripke 0; Gearig 5; Reitzel 2. Totals 15-15-47.
HICKSVILLE (43) — Adams 5; Perna 0; L. Seitz 8; Neidhardt 3; Bergman 14; Steury 5; Mazur 0; A. Seitz 0; Rice 5; Porter 3. Totals 16-8-43.
Three-point goals: Edon — none. Hicksville — L. Seiz, Steury, Rice. Turnovers: Edon 9, Hicksville 6.
Edon 11 15 10 11 — 47
Hicksville 6 7 9 21 — 43
ANTWERP (44) — Rohrs 9; McMichael 17; Townley 2; Jewell 16; Fish 0; Krouse 0. Totals 12-18-44.
EDGERTON (34) — Ritter 4; Smith 5; Swank 2; Cape 9; Farnham 13; Warner 1; Everetts 0; Blalock 0; Keppeler 0. Totals 13-4-34.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — McMichael 2. Edgerton — Cape 3, Farnham.
Antwerp 11 10 6 17 — 44
Edgerton 6 14 5 9 — 34
Evan. Christian (Fla.) 49,
Evergreen 33
FT. MYERS, Fla. — In a winter trip to Fort Myers, Florida, Evergreen fell 49-33 in their second game of the Queen of the Palms Tournament against Evangelical Chrsitian of Ft. Myers, 49-33.
Evangelical Christian opened up a 14-point lead and never looked back as they drained four triples in the game. Evergreen was led by Macy Chamberlain’s nine points while Lucy Serna and Kennedy Emmitt each added six.
The Vikings will play in the third-place game against Miami Christian on Thursday at noon.
EVERGREEN (33) — Smallman 0; Gleckler 5; Br. Sintobin 0; Hoffman 0; Studenka 0; Vaculik 2; Serna 6; Emmitt 6; Lumbrezer 1; Burgermeister 2; Be. Sintobin 2; Wilson 0; Chamberlain 9. Totals 13-3-33.
EVAN. CHRISTIAN (49) — Mitchell 12; Oberski 12; Figueroa 4; Church 3; Hendrix 0; Church 4; Grant 13; Malbrancho 0. Totals 20-6-49.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — Emmitt 2, Chamberlain, Gleckler; Evan. Christian — Oberski 2, Figueroa, Church.
Evergreen 12 7 6 8 — 33
Evan. Christian 21 12 7 9 — 49
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.