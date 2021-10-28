MILLBURY — Wauseon continued its tournament march on Wednesday evening, holding off Maumee for a 2-1 win in Division II girls soccer district semifinal action at Lake High School.

Aariyah Hallett had the opening goal for the Indians with 23:21 left in the first half before an Abby Smith penalty kick with less than six minutes until halftime gave the Tribe a 2-0 lead.

Maumee found the net on a free kick with 11:29 left in regulation but were held scoreless the rest of the way by Wauseon, which will take on Oak Harbor in a D-II district title tilt on Saturday afternoon at Lake at 2 p.m. The district champion from Lake will match up with either Rocky River (No. 4 Division III OSSCA) or Gates Mills Gilmour Academy in a regional semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at a site and time to be determined.

In other soccer action, Delta saw its magical season come to an end in the boys D-III districts as the Panthers dropped just their second game of the season at No. 4 Ottawa Hills in shutout fashion, 8-0.

In the Kalida District, Ottoville scored both of its goals after the halftime break to blank Spencerville 2-0 while Kalida staked out a 2-0 first-half lead on Continental en route to a 2-1 victory over the Pirates.

Girls

Division II Districts

At Lake

Wauseon 2, Maumee 1

Maumee (4-12-3) — Goal: Hughes.

Wauseon (14-2-2) — Goals: Aariyah Hallett, Abby Smith. Assist: Rylee Vasvery.

Boys

Division III Districts

At Ottawa Hills

Ottawa Hills 8, Delta 0

Delta (15-2-2) - No statistics.

Ottawa Hills (12-2-3) — No statistics.

At Ottawa Hills

Genoa 2, Evergreen 0

Evergreen (14-4) — No statistics.

Genoa (19-0) - Goals: Aiden Hemmert, Hunter Streight. Assists: Griffin Meyer 2.

At Kalida

Ottoville 2, Spencerville 0

Spencerville (12-6) - No statistics.

Ottoville (11-2-5) — No statistics.

Kalida 2, Continental 1

Kalida (10-6-3) — Goals: Gabe Roof, Evan Stechschulte.

Continental (15-2-1) — Goal: Rhenn Armey.

