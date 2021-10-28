MILLBURY — Wauseon continued its tournament march on Wednesday evening, holding off Maumee for a 2-1 win in Division II girls soccer district semifinal action at Lake High School.
Aariyah Hallett had the opening goal for the Indians with 23:21 left in the first half before an Abby Smith penalty kick with less than six minutes until halftime gave the Tribe a 2-0 lead.
Maumee found the net on a free kick with 11:29 left in regulation but were held scoreless the rest of the way by Wauseon, which will take on Oak Harbor in a D-II district title tilt on Saturday afternoon at Lake at 2 p.m. The district champion from Lake will match up with either Rocky River (No. 4 Division III OSSCA) or Gates Mills Gilmour Academy in a regional semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at a site and time to be determined.
In other soccer action, Delta saw its magical season come to an end in the boys D-III districts as the Panthers dropped just their second game of the season at No. 4 Ottawa Hills in shutout fashion, 8-0.
In the Kalida District, Ottoville scored both of its goals after the halftime break to blank Spencerville 2-0 while Kalida staked out a 2-0 first-half lead on Continental en route to a 2-1 victory over the Pirates.
Girls
Division II Districts
At Lake
Wauseon 2, Maumee 1
Maumee (4-12-3) — Goal: Hughes.
Wauseon (14-2-2) — Goals: Aariyah Hallett, Abby Smith. Assist: Rylee Vasvery.
Boys
Division III Districts
At Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills 8, Delta 0
Delta (15-2-2) - No statistics.
Ottawa Hills (12-2-3) — No statistics.
At Ottawa Hills
Genoa 2, Evergreen 0
Evergreen (14-4) — No statistics.
Genoa (19-0) - Goals: Aiden Hemmert, Hunter Streight. Assists: Griffin Meyer 2.
At Kalida
Ottoville 2, Spencerville 0
Spencerville (12-6) - No statistics.
Ottoville (11-2-5) — No statistics.
Kalida 2, Continental 1
Kalida (10-6-3) — Goals: Gabe Roof, Evan Stechschulte.
Continental (15-2-1) — Goal: Rhenn Armey.
