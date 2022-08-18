Tinora boys golf finished second in a tri-match for the second-straight day on Wednesday as they shot a 189 and finished second behind Kalida’s 165 and in front of Patrick Henry’s 202 at Eagle Rock Golf Course.
Aiden Rittenhouse was the star of the show however as he led the rams with a 38 and won top medalist honors with the showing as well. BJ Morlock was second for the Rams with a 47.
Kalida’s team was all around solid in the win as Connor Nartker led the way with a 40 but was closely followed by Jack Stechschulte (41), Kayla Nartker(42) and Drew Buss (42). Jaxson Guelde led Patrick Henry with a 44.
Ayersville was also in action on Wednesday as they placed 10th of 14 teams at Stone Ridge Golf Course in the Wildcat Invitational. Luke Schroeder’s 82 was good for sixth as an individual at the event.
At Eagle Rock
Kalida (165) — Connor Nartker 40, Jack Stechschulte 41, Kayla Nartker 42, Drew Buss 42; Tinora (189) — Aiden Rittenhouse 38, BJ Morlock 47, Carter Bernal 52, Theo Ripke 52; Patrick Henry (202) — Jaxson Guelde 44, Thomas Smith 44, Ian Schwab 57, Luke Woods 57.
At Stone Ridge
Old Fort (324); Van Buren (326); Lakota (330); Margaretta (354); Toledo Christian 356; Lincolnview (363); Bluffton (363); Otsego (367); Allen East (380); Ayersville (384) — Luke Schroeder 82, Tyson Schlachter 87, Lgoan Schroeder 99, Jeremiah Joseph 116; Hopewell-Loudon (394); Buckeye Central (400); New Riegel (420); Woodmore (431).
At Pike Run
Leipsic (176) — Luke Spoors 39, Brevin Brandt 44, Nick Schroeder 44, Adam Lammers 49; Holgate (239) — Connor Haase 54, Nathan Miller 59, Izzy Resendez 63, Seth Schortgen 63.
