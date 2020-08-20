Tinora evened its season mark at 3-3 on the year Wednesday at Eagle Rock Golf Club, finishing ten strokes clear of second-place Fairview in a four-team match with Ayersville and Patrick Henry.
Kevin Keber finished as the top Ram with a 41 while Carter Bernal and Joe Melia shot 48 and 49, respectively. Ronnie Adkins paced the Apaches with a medalist round of 40 while Luke Schroeder (47) and Ethan Rohrs (43) topped the scorecard for Ayersville and Patrick Henry, respectively.
On Tuesday, Bryan edged Ottoville by a stroke, 172-173, to earn a tri-match victory with the Big Green and Tinora at Delphos Country Club.
Drew Dauber and Noah Huard each shot 41 to pace the Golden Bears, helping Bryan despite a medalist round of 39 from Ottoville’s Carter Schnipke.
At Eagle Rock
Tinora (189) — Kevin Keber 41, Carter Bernal 48, Joe Melia 49, BJ Morlock 51; Fairview (199) — Ronnie Adkins 40, Kasen Kauffman 47, Nathaniel Adkins 53, Blake Zeedyk 59; Ayersville (207) — Luke Schroeder 47, Colton McCloud 51, Cameron Cook 53; Autumn Osborn 56; Patrick Henry (213) — Ethan Rohrs 43, Trey Woods 56, Sydney Rohrs 57, Jaxson Guelde 58.
At Colonial
Allen East (168) - Zach Miller 35, Carter Frey 40, Elijah Lawrence 45, Noah Brown 48; Columbus Grove (188) - Noah Macke 42, Isaac Ricker 48, Nick Wolverton 49, Gabe Hardeman 49, Taylor Schroeder 49; Delphos Jefferson (206) - Logan Gallmeier 43, Isaac Gallmeier 48, Brady Duvall 56, Kayden Slygh 59; Crestview (234) - Evan Scarlett 51, Will Sharpe 56, Tanner Myers 58, Tyler Hart 69.
Tuesday
At Delphos Country Club
Bryan (172) — Drew Dauber 41, Noah Huard 41, Clayton Rupp 44, Nolan Kidston 46, Nate Hess 46; Ottoville (173) — Carter Schnipke 39, Keaton Schnipke 43, Dru Hilvers 44, Jack Langhals 47; Tinora (189) — Kevin Keber 43, Carter Bernal 46, Joe Melia 48, BJ Morlock 52.
At Ironwood
Archbold (161) — Cahle Roth 36, Luke Rosebrook 39, Kenny Williams 42, Zane Behnfeldt 44; Hicksville (223) — Maverick Keesbury 52, Aiden Pollick 54, Brandon Thornburg 56, Ethan Potter 61.
At Suburban
Montpelier (171) — Hunter Burlew 37, Ethan Merihugh 43, Jaxon Richmond 43, Aidan Higbie 48, Brayden JoHantgen 48; North Central (178) - Zach Hayes 38, Colin Patten 43, Mason Sanford 47, Kaiden Russell 50; Fairview (181) — Ronnie Adkins 41, Nathaniel Adkins 42, Brendan Degryse 48, Kasen Kauffman 50; Edon (no team score) — Hayden Price 42, Thomas Wehrenberg 70.
At Patriot Hills
Hilltop (182) — Jamie Chester 43, Ethan Siebenaler 46, Elijah Kuszmaul 46, Karter Gray 47; Edgerton (191) — Esten Kennerk 43, Noah Landel 46, Kanden Kennerk 48, Nathan Swank 54; Holgate (199) — Josh Tobias 41, Joey Kelly 51, Connor Haase 53, Micah Bok 54.
At Pond-A-River
Lincolnview (176) — Landon Price 41, Evan Miller 43, Dane Ebel 45, Grant Glossett 47; Fort Recovery (180) — Derek Lochtefeld 41, Carson Rammel 41, Isaac LeFevre 48, Zander Kunkler 50; Antwerp (189) — Gaige McMichael 41, Eric Thornell 46, John Meyer 50, Ethan Lichty 52; Crestview (212) — Tanner Myers 46, Will Sharpe 51, Evan Scarlett 52, Trey Skelton 63, Tyler Hart 63.
At White Pines
Delta (201) — Chase Stickley 42, Zack Mattin 48, Cael Chiesa 55, Jayce Helminiak 56, Lane Oyer 56; Liberty Center (251) — Zac Judge 57, Jacob Croninger 59, Sam Zeiter 64, Landon Schultz 71.
At Stone Oak
Wauseon (172) — Andy Scherer 41, Dylan Grahn 43, Luke Wheeler 43, Jackson Gleckler 45; Lake (191) — Ben Luoma 52, Chase Osborn 48, Jack Walsh 50, Miles Lowe 51, Mason Miller 51; Fayette (216) — Tanner Wagner 50, Owen Lemley 51, Wyatt Mitchell 55, Brandon Brown 60, Brayden Herman 60; Maumee Valley Country Day (219) — Blake Rachwal 45, Alec Schoeph 47, Avi Joshi 57, Ian English 70.
At Pike Run
Leipsic (183) — Mason Brandt 42, Jaden Siefker 44, Luke Spoors 47, Adam Lammers 50; Patrick Henry (200) — Trey Woods 45, Ethan Rohrs 47, Jaxson Guelde 52, Nick Myers 56.
At Valleywood
Toledo Christian (177) — No statistics; Swanton (179) — Garrett Swank 38, Devon Crouse 42, Sam Betz 47, Connor Cass 52.
Toledo St. John’s Invitational
At Stone Ridge
Cleveland St. Ignatius (280); Akron Archbishop Hoban (298); Cincinnati Moeller (301); Cleveland St. Ignatius B (305); Toledo St. John’s (309); Anthony Wayne (312); Sylvania Northview (321); Findlay (322); Lexington (334); Pettisville (334) — Max Leppelmeier 73, Tommy McWatters 75, Caleb Nafziger 89, Josh Horning 97; Toledo St. Francis (335); Toledo Central Catholic (354); Toledo St. John’s B (357); Van Buren (358); Woodmore (376).
