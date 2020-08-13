Max Leppelmeier earned medalist honors with a two-under 70, plus Tommy McWatters fired an even par 72 to lead Pettisville to the title at the Woodmore Invitational Wednesday at Stone Ridge.
The Blackbirds won the team title by outshooting second-place Margaretta by 22 strokes.
At Pleasant Valley, Wayne Trace had three players record sub-40 rounds en route to a Green Meadows Conference dual match win against Hicksville. Dane Moore earned a medalist round of 36 while Kaden Sutton and Evan Crosby added rounds of 38 and 39, respectively, while Brandon Thornberg paced Hicksville with a 44.
Woodmore Invitational
At Stone Ridge
Pettisville 318 (Max Leppelmeier 70, Tommy McWatters 72, Caleb Nafziger 82, Jake King 94), Margaretta 340, Woodmore 344, Lakota 345, St. Henry 348, Old Fort 359, Buckeye Central 362, Bluffton 367, Toledo Christian 368, Lincolnview 375, New Riegel 390, Hopewell-Loudon 398, Gibsonburg 471, Carey 475.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (160) — Dane Moore 36, Kaden Sutton 38, Evan Crosby 39, Garrett Williamson 47; Hicksville (209) — Brandon Thornberg 44, Maverick Keesbury 51, Aiden Pollock 55, Gabe Layne 59.
At Heatherdowns Country Club
Swanton (207) - Garrett Swank 45, Lucas Bloom 48, Blaine Pawlowicz 56, John Heckert 58. Maumee (217).
At Delphos Country Club
Columbus Grove (186) - Noah Macke 42, Nick Wolverton 46, Taylor Schroeder 48, Gabe Hardeman 50. Fort Jennings (216).
Tuesday
At Pond-A-River
Montpelier (167) - Jaxon Richmond 39, Hunter Burlew 40, Easten Richmond 43, Ethan Marihugh 45; Antwerp (190) - Eric Thornell 44, Gaige McMichael 47, Kaden Recker 49, Ethan Lichty 50.
At Auglaize
Allen East (161) — Zach Miller 40, Carter Frey 40, Elijah Lawrence 40, Noah Brown 41; Paulding (165) — Blake McGarvey 40, Kyle Dominique 40, Josh Carper 42, Hunter Kauser 43; Delphos Jefferson (203); Ada (225).
At Suburban
North Central (176) — Zach Hayes 42, Colin Patten 44, Mason Sanford 44, Ben Pettit 47; Swanton (195) — Garrett Swank 37, Blaine Pawlowicz 46, Lucas Bloom 46, John Heckert 56; Edon (no team score) — Hayden Price 48, Thomas Wehrenberg 81.
At Bluffton Golf Club
Bluffton (162) — Kenny Lovett 35, Wes Brauen 40, Micah Minnig 41, Jacob Boisvert 46; Leipsic (185) - Mason Brandt 35, Jaden Siefker 47, Luke Spoors 51, Alex Gerdeman 52, Adam Lammers 52.
At Delphos Country Club
Pandora-Gilboa (184) — Blake Steiner 42, Jacob Suter 46, Eli Huffman 48, Trey Hovest 48; Fort Jennings (218) - Nick Trentman 52, Evan Hoersten 54, Aiden Grothouse 55, Gavin Schimmoeller 57.
