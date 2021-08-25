PAULDING — Ottawa Glandorf boys golf defeated Wayne Trace 162-170 on Wednesday at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Paulding, Ohio.
Carson Fuka led the way for the Titans, earning medalist honors with a score of 34. Evan Crosby and Kyle Sutton paced Waynce Trace, with each scoring a 39.
At Pleasant Valley
Ottawa-Glandorf (162) - Carson Fuka 34, Ely Schmenk 42, Carter Schimmoeller 42, Josh Walls 44. Wayne Trace (170) - Evan Crosby 39, Kyle Sutton 39, Tyler Davis 44, Kaden Clark 48.
