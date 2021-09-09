OTTAWA — Miller City boys golf was the best of four teams at Pike Run on Wednesday, shooting a 173 to take home a victory.

Isaac Gallmeier of Delphos Jefferson won medalist honors with a 39. Miller City’s Jesse Lammers was right behind him witha 40.

The Wildcats shot very well as a team, with all six of their golfers on the day shooting below 50. Dillon Peck and thomas Weis were second on the team with a 43.

Miller City will be back at Pike Run next Tuesday for a dual match against Columbus Grove.

At Pike Run

Miller City (173) — Jesse Lammers 40, Thomas Weis 43, Dillon Peck 43, Caleb Niese 47, Andrew Weis 47. Delphos Jefferson (192) - Isaac Gallmeier 39, Brady Duvall 48, Caden Carder 50, Casey Knippen 55. Lima Central Catholic (218) - Parker Judy 42, Zac Campbell 57, Cam Stewart 59, Austin Craig 60. Lima Senior (284) - Noah Edwards 56, Eric Ridenour 67, Taylor Keeling 80, Chase Hipsher 81.

