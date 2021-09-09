OTTAWA — Miller City boys golf was the best of four teams at Pike Run on Wednesday, shooting a 173 to take home a victory.
Isaac Gallmeier of Delphos Jefferson won medalist honors with a 39. Miller City’s Jesse Lammers was right behind him witha 40.
The Wildcats shot very well as a team, with all six of their golfers on the day shooting below 50. Dillon Peck and thomas Weis were second on the team with a 43.
Miller City will be back at Pike Run next Tuesday for a dual match against Columbus Grove.
At Pike Run
Miller City (173) — Jesse Lammers 40, Thomas Weis 43, Dillon Peck 43, Caleb Niese 47, Andrew Weis 47. Delphos Jefferson (192) - Isaac Gallmeier 39, Brady Duvall 48, Caden Carder 50, Casey Knippen 55. Lima Central Catholic (218) - Parker Judy 42, Zac Campbell 57, Cam Stewart 59, Austin Craig 60. Lima Senior (284) - Noah Edwards 56, Eric Ridenour 67, Taylor Keeling 80, Chase Hipsher 81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.