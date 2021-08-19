Kalida scorched the course at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Wednesday, racking up a team score of 155 to cruise to a tri-match win over Tinora and Patrick Henry in boys golf action.
Connor Nartker’s 37 earned medalist honors for the Wildcats with Ryan Klausing shooting 38 and rounds of 40 from both Kayla Nartker and Justin Siebeneck.
Aiden Rittenhouse shot 41 to lead the way for Tinora while Jaxson Guelde’s 44 topped the tally for PH.
At Eagle Rock
Kalida (155) — Connor Nartker 37, Ryan Klausing 38, Kayla Nartker 40, Justin Siebeneck 40; Tinora (185) — Aiden Rittenhouse 41, Sammy Sinn 45, Theo Ripke 49, BJ Morlock 50; Patrick Henry (186) — Jaxson Guelde 44, Ethan Rohrs 45, Ian Schwab 45, Noah Robison 52.
At Auglaize
Leipsic (173) — Mason Brandt 38, Adam Lammers 41, Luke Spoors 45, Nick Schroder 49, Blane Schroeder 49. Holgate (263) — Izzy Resendez 58, Landyn Engel 62, Allyssa Wagner 71, Nathan Miller 72, Seth Schortgen 72.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.