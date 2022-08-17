Bulldog CAROUSEL.jpg

Defiance boys golf dropped their first Western Buckeye League contest of the season as they fell 199-163 to Elida at Eagle Rock Golf Course on Wednesday.

Aidan Kiessling led the way for Defiance with a 47 while Elida's Carson Harmon was the low-shooter of the day with a 35. 

Defiance is back in action on the road against Wapakoneta on Thursday. 

