Defiance finished 13th in the field at the Kalida Invitational golf tournament held at Moose Landing Golf Course in Ottawa. Defiance carded a 364 to finish in the middle of the pack.
David Jimenez led the Bulldogs with an 85. Jayden Jerger and Ryan Yeagar both shot 94s.
Ottawa-Glandorf finished two strokes behind Lima Central Catholic (315-317) for the title. Carson Fuka led the Titans with a 77. Zach Stechschulte and Carter Schimmoeller were right behind with 79s.
Bryan finished third with a 333. Drew Dauber led the Bears with a 78.
Kalida’s Ryan Klausing and Parker Judy of Lima Central Catholic tied for the low score in the tournament with 74s.
Kalida Invitational
At Moose Landing
Lima CC 315, Ottawa-Glandorf 317 (Carson Fuka 77, Zach Stechschulte 79, Carter Schimmoeller 79, Dylan Meyer 82), Bryan 333 (Drew Dauber 78, Noah Huard 83, Nolan Kidston 85, Nathan Hess 87), Kalida 334 (Ryan Klausing 74, Justin Siebeneck 80, Ethan Warnecke 86, Brandt Brinkman 94), Allen East 338, Lima Shawnee 339, Liberty-Benton 345, Delphos St. John’s 348, Ottoville 352 (Carter Schnipke 79, Dru Hilvers 81, Jack Langhals 96, Michael Turnwald 96), Napoleon 353 (Zak Schroder 85, Riley Kleck 85, Will Drewes 88, Jayce Brubaker 95), Pandora-Gilboa 354 (Jacob Suter 84, Eli Huffman 87, Grant Farthing 91, Ryan Johnson 92), Paulding 355 (Hunter Kauser 83, Kyle Dominique 87, Blake McGarvey 92, Josh Carper 93), Defiance 364 (David Jimenez 85, Jack Mortier 91, Jayden Jerger 94, Ryan Yeagar 94), Ottawa Hills 365, Lima Bath 368, Celina 393, Tinora 412 (Kevin Keber 87, Carter Bernal 92, JB Morlock 109, Aiden Rittenhouse 124), Arlington 413, Van Wert 426.
