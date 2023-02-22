HOLLAND — “That’s why you play the game.”
Without a doubt a cliche statement, but on Wednesday night from a sectional semifinal doubleheader at Springfield High School, none rang more true.
Tinora (10-13), ranked 10th in the district entering the postseason, avenged a 51-28 loss three weeks ago to Green Meadows Conference champion and fifth-seed Paulding with a come-from-behind, 49-46 overtime win over the Panthers.
It was a game that saw the Rams hit clutch shot after clutch shot to take end the Panthers’ season, whilst their own was on the chopping block.
“It was such an emotional, disheartening loss and we were kind of treading water,” Tinora head coach Kris Lymanstall said of his Tinora team, who had lost five of their last six to end the season. “It took our guys a couple of weeks to start trending in the right direction and we saw glimpses of it here last week. I’m just so proud of the guys for the fight they showed tonight.”
With 7:24 left to play in their season, the Rams found themselves down 37-29 following a layup from Nick Manz. Tinora’s offense, which had been sluggish to this point with leading scorer Luke Harris at just nine points on three triples, sprung to life.
First Alex Homier, who is seeing increased playing time late in the season due to an injury to previous starter Aiden Rittenhouse, got to the rim. Then Harris did what he does best, and downed his fourth 3-pointer of the game to cut the Paulding lead to 37-34 with 6:25 to play, causing Paulding to call a timeout.
The timeout didn’t help stem the damage though as after Owen Ackerman got to the rim to get the Rams within one, the Rams got a steal and an Eli Plassman three to give them the lead with 3:52 left to play.
Just like that Tinora had rewritten the end of their season, for now.
Paulding fought back as after Cole Anders knocked down two free throws to extend the Rams’ lead to four, Nick Manz sunk two free throws to cut the lead in half, followed by a Casey Agler bucket, and-one to tie things back up at 41. He missed the free throw and down the stretch, both teams had chances to take the lead, but Paulding had the final one and their shot at the buzzer missed, sending it to overtime.
In overtime, Tinora’s offense sputtered again, with Paulding taking a 46-41 lead, all on free throws, with just 36 seconds to play.
Again, it seemed like the Rams were headed for their end, but again, they came through. After a missed free throw by Paulding, Harris came down and hit his fifth three of the game to cut the Panther lead to two.
“Luke’s shot there is something we practice, off a miss we sprint the floor and hopefully people will sink and we can reverse it back up,” Lymanstall said. “Luke’s got free range to shoot if from anywhere so if he gets a clean catch, he can hit it and that certainly gave us a shot for what came ahead.”
“I think our defensive recognition has been suspect the last couple of weeks, we’ve left too many people open that our gameplan is really focused on,” Paulding head coach Brian Miller said. “Harris is the last person in the gym that should have a wide open shot with 20 seconds left but we didn’t execute. But give them credit, they made some big shots.”
Paulding called a timeout and decided to heave the inbounds pass the length of the court following pressure from Tinora, but the ball was caught out of bounds and Tinora took possession.
For the second time in this game, Ackerman gave the Rams the lead, this time for good as he got to the rim and finished an and-one with 10 seconds left on the clock. Paulding’s shot on the other end missed, Harris came up with the rebound and minus a full-court heave by Paulding with less than a second to play, the game was over.
“Being down by as much as were, it can be so easy to look up at the scoreboard and say it’s too much of a hill to climb, but our guys stuck with it,” Lymanstall said. “They kept shooting and we had different guys step up and hit big shots. It’s just a great team win.”
Foltz scored 13 points to led the Panthers in his final game while fellow senior Manz scored a dozen and Agler netted 11. Harris led all scorers with 17 points and five 3-pointers. Ackerman finished with 10.
With the loss, Paulding finishes their season 13-10 and with their first outright GMC championship since 1965. They graduate six seniors in Luke Zartman, Peyton Adams, Nick Manz, Jacob Martinez, Isaac Reeb, Vincente Cantu and Ethan Foltz.
“I love those guys, it’s hard to see them play their last game,” Miller said of the seniors. “They’ve give us a great season with the league title and we played a stretch where we won nine of 10. It was good basketball and they are just a great group.”
Tinora will move on to play Archbold on Friday, who downed Eastwood 59-36 in the second game of the sectional semifinals doubleheader.
The Blue Streaks (12-11) led just 30-25 at halftime of their contest but outscored the Eagles 29-11 in the second half. They turned the ball over just two times in the game and were led by Cade Brenner’s 27 points. The Blue Streaks originally trailed 9-0 to start the contest but an 11-0 run put them back in front at the end of the first quarter.
Case Boos led the way for Eastwood with 14, all of which came in the first half.
The win for the Blue Streaks comes off the heels of a win over Patrick Henry last Friday, in which they spoiled the Patriots’ chance at an NWOAL title.
“We were very young and inexperienced at the beginning of the season. We had two guys who played varsity basketball and lost a four-year letterwinner to an illness,” Archbold head coach Joe Frank said. “Friday was a turning point for us. We beat a really good team and I think it gave our guys some confidence that we could compete with anyone on our schedule.”
TINORA (49) — Eckert 0; Plassman 9; Anders 8; Harris 17; Homier 5; Ackerman 10. Totals: 15-34 9-12 49.
PAULDING (46) — Zartman 7; Adams 3; Agler 11; Manz 12; Jones 0; Reeb 0; Foltz 13. Totals: 17-42 8-10 46.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Harris 5, Plassman 3, Anders, Homier. Paulding — Zartman, Adams, Agler, Manz. Rebounds: Tinora 25, Paulding 15. Turnovers: Paulding 8, Tinora 18.
Tinora 10 8 11 12 8 — 49
Paulding 12 12 11 6 5 — 46
ARCHBOLD (59) — Phillips 6; Brenner 27; Wendt 3; Seiler 14; Gomez 2; Diller 3; Miller 2; Hudson 0; Nofziger 2; Rodriguez 0. Totals 20-45 12-15 39.
EASTWOOD (36) — Boos 14; Smith 7; Schuerman 0; Sauder 0; Laws 0; Thompson 3; Farmer 0; Badenhop 0; Weaver 10; Sibbersen 2. Totals 12-34 7-13 36.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Brenner 3, Seiler 3, Phillips. Eastwood — Boos 2, Smith, Thompson, Weaver. Rebounds: Archbold 31, Eastwood 22. Turnovers: Archbold 2, Eastwood 10.
Archbold 11 19 11 18 — 59
Eastwood 9 16 0 11 — 36
