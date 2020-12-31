AYERSVILLE – Cole McWhinnie went for 21 points and Trevor Wensink added 10, putting both of them over 1,000 points for their careers, as Toledo Christian came away with a 56-41 win at Ayersville.
Jakob Trevino paced the Pilots (3-2) with 10 points.
The Eagles moved to 5-1 with the win.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (56) – McWhinnie 21; Wensink 10; O’Neil 9; Gaston 8; Donawa 6; Tipping 2; Landskroener 0; Hesson 0; Criss 0. Totals 22-7-56.
AYERSVILLE (41) – Trevino 10; Amoroso 9; Brown 8; Schlachter 6; I. Eiden 4; R. Clark 2; B. Eiden 2; E. Clark 0; Cook 0; Youngker 0. Totals 14-13-41.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian (5-13) – McWhinnie 4, Gaston. Ayersville (0-7) – none. Rebounds: Toledo Christian 33 (Wensink 9), Ayersville 29 (Schlachter 8). Turnovers: Toledo Christian 7, Ayersville 9.
Tol. Christian 15 11 20 10 — 56
Ayersville 8 10 10 13 — 41
