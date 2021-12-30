OTTAWA — After a slow start, Ottawa-Glandorf rallied from a seven-point first quarter deficit to defeat Bowling Green on Wednesday, 65-44.

Colin White led all scorers with 21 points for O-G (6-0) including two from deep. Theo Maag added 11 for the Titans.

BOWLING GREEN (44) — Jackson 15; Anspoke 6; Hastings 5; Freyman 5; Brandt 4; Conway 4; Cook 3; Suelzer 2; Furnas 0; Kress 0; Prater 0. Totals: 13-6-0-44.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (65) — White 21; T. Maag 11; Schimmoeller 9; Schmenk 8; Stechschutte 7; Kuhlman 4; Erford 3; Unterbrink 2; Fuka 0; Buckland 0; Jordan 0; B. Maag 0; Ross 0. Totals: 20-6-7-65.

Three-point goals: Bowling Green — Anspoke 2, Jackson, Cook, Hastings, Freyman. Ottawa-Glandorf — Schimmoeller 3, White 2, Stechschuette. Turnovers: Bowling Green 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 8.

Bowling Green 15 8 12 9 — 44

Ottawa-Glandorf 8 20 23 14 — 65

McDonald’s Holiday Tournament

Arlington 40, Continental 29

BLUFFTON — Continental was defeated 40-29 by Arlington on Wednesday night in the first game of the Bluffton McDonald’s Holiday Tournament.

The Pirates (2-8) were led in scoring by Konner-Knipp Willams’ 13 points.

The Pirates will play in the consolation match Thursday against Cory-Rawson.

CONTINENTAL (29) — Williams 13; Hoeffel 7; Davis 4; Rayle 3; J. Etter 2; Huff 0; Armey 0; C. Etter 0; Moore 0. Totals: 11-0-7-29.

ARLINGTON (40) — Essinger 12; B. Griggs 7; Kin 7; Russell 5; Agapiou 4; Jake Vermillion 3; Cavninee 2; J. Griggs 0; Berry 0. Totals: 8-5-9-40.

Three-point goals: Arlington — Jake Vermillion, Russell, Kin, B. Griggs, Essinger.

Continental 5 4 9 11 — 29

Arlington 6 11 12 11 — 40

North Central 58, Parkway 48

PIONEER — North Central’s Joey Burt and Zach Hayes each scored 21 points Wednesday night to help the Eagles over Parkway 58-48 in the JJ Winns Holiday Tournament consolation game.

The Eagles (5-3) held a 25-18 at halftime and were able to keep a firm hold of that lead throughout the second half.

PARKWAY (48) — Rollins 14; Smith 8; Stearns 7; Samples 6; Bollenbacher 4; Schaaf 4; Heitkamp 3; Rogers 2; Nichols 0. Totals: 16-2-10-48.

NORTH CENTRAL (58) — Burt 21; Hayes 21; Pettit 8; Justice 4; Meyers 4. Totals: 16-3-17-58.

Parkway 11 7 13 17 — 48

North Central 15 10 13 20 — 58

