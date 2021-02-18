Basketball carousel.jpg

SYLVANIA – In the opening round of the NLL tournament, Napoleon made the trip to Sylvania and fell to Northview, 72-53.

Jared Matuszewski led a balanced scoring attack for Northview (17-2) with 12 points. Brandon Sharp, Justin Noe and Sean Craig each added 11 points.

Zack Rosebrook pumped in 28 points for Napoleon (10-10).

NAPOLEON (53) – Bruback 3; J. Brubaker 0; Mack 8; Peckinpaugh 3; Rosebrook 28; G. Brubaker 0; Fraker 1; Rubinstein 2; Woods 3; Miller 3; Wolf 0; Mussel 0; Grant 0; Stover 2. Totals 18-6-53.

NORTHVIEW (72) – Bradford 2; Sharp 11; Tackett 0; Biggs 2; Miklovic 2; Hunt 7; Summers 6; Kopan 8; DeWood 0; Noe 11; Bowers 0; Craig 11; Matuszewski 12. Totals 28-8-72.

Three-point goals: Napoleon – Rosebrook 4, Bruback, Peckinpaugh, Woods, Miller. Northview – Matuszewski 4, Sharp 3, Craig.

Napoleon 9 21 11 12 — 53

Northview 20 22 18 12 — 72

Columbus Grove 67,

Ft. Jennings 53

Columbus Grove hit 12 triples in the game, with nine coming in the first half, as the Bulldogs beat Ft. Jennings 67-53.

Tayt Birnesser was responsible for eight of the long-range shots and led the Bulldogs (18-2) with 26 points. Blake Reynolds threw in 12 points.

Evan Hoersten did all his damage in the middle two quarters and led the Musketeers (6-13) with 15 points. Nick Trentman chipped in 14 and Zach Schulte added 10.

FT. JENNINGS (53) – Trentman 14; Horstman 3; Hoersten 15; Liebrecht 3; Sellman 0; Schulte 10; Neidert 0; Grote 8. Totals 21-5-53.

COLUMBUS GROVE (67) – B. Birnesser 6; Reynolds 12; T. Birnesser 26; Sautter 6; Schroeder 5; Hoffman 0; Halker 9; Bellman 3. Totals 26-3-67.

Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings – Trentman 2, Schulte 2, Horstman, Liebrecht. Columbus Grove – T. Birnesser 8, B. Birnesser 2, Reynolds, Halker.

Ft. Jennings 7 22 8 16 — 53

Col. Grove 22 27 12 6 — 67

Recommended for you

Load comments