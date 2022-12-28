Henry County Classic
L. Center 50, Holgate 31
Napoleon 63, P. Henry 41
NAPOLEON — Liberty Center and Napoleon each punched their tickets to the Henry County Classic championship game on Friday by tallying convincing wins against Holgate and Patrick Henry, respectively.
In the early contest, LC used smothering defense to hold Holgate scoreless in the first quarter and to eight points in the first half in a 50-31 victory. Landen Kruse scored a game-best 13 points for Liberty Center (3-1), which forced 23 turnovers from Holgate (0-7). Ezekiel Belmares’ eight points led the ledger for Holgate.
The late contest saw the host Wildcats of Napoleon (5-4) power past previously-unbeaten Patrick Henry (7-1) for a 22-point victory that saw the Wildcats pull away in the third quarter after leading by 10 at halftime.
Five Wildcats scored on the night, with four of them reaching double figures as Caden Kruse led the way with 19 while Andrew Williams added 14, Caleb Stoner added 12 and Blake Wolf added 10. Patrick Henry was led by Lincoln Creager's 17 points. No other Patriot had more than five points on the night.
LC and Napoleon will meet at 8 p.m. at ‘The Grand Canyon’ in the championship game on Friday, following a 6 p.m. consolation game between Holgate and PH.
LIBERTY CENTER (50) — T. Kruse 6; Orr 2; C. Kruse 3; Hammontree 7; L. Kruse 13; Zeiter 2; Chambers 9; Navarre 3; Miller 0; Geahlen 5; Bockelman 0. Totals 20-8-50.
HOLGATE (31) — Giesige 3; Belmares 8; Miller 0; Healy 0; Hartman 4; J. Engle 0; Alvarez 0; Kelly 6; McCord 4; Leaders 6. Totals 11-6-31.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Hammontree, Chambers. Holgate — Kelly 2, Belmares. Turnovers: Liberty Center 9, Holgate 23.
Liberty Center 9 14 18 9 — 50
Holgate 0 8 9 14 — 31
PATRICK HENRY (41) - Smith 4; Creager 17; Rosengarten 2; Jackson 5; Meyer 5; Behrman 2; Hieber 4; Rosebrook 2. Totals: 12-4-5 41.
NAPOLEON (63) - Wolf 10; Rubinstein 8; Williams 14; Kruse 19; Stoner 12. Totals: 23-3-8 63.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Creager 2, Jackson, Meyer. Napoleon - Wolf, Rubinstein, Kruse.
Patrick Henry 14 11 5 11 - 41
Napoleon 18 17 14 14 - 63
JJ Winns
Holiday Classic
North Central 74,
Morenci (Mich.) 54
PIONEER — North Central picked up an opening round win over the J.J. Winns Holiday Classic with a 74-54 defeat of Morenci (Mich.) that saw the Eagles score 24 points in the third quarter to pull away.
North Central (4-4) saw four players reach double figures on the night with Gage Kidston’s 18 points leading the way. Joe Burt added 13 while Kaden Smeltzer and Ben Pettit each had 11.
MORENCI (54) — Pike 0; Zimbakov 16; Shoemaker 6; Cook 0; Ables 0; Shaffer 0; Blaker 0; Burrow 2; Mansfield 10; Gill 0; Bachelder 20. Totals: 9-8-12 54.
NORTH CENTRAL (74) — J. Burt 13; Q. Burt 0; Turner 3; Douglass 4; Meyers 4; Kidston 18; Smeltzer 11; Beard 2; Hicks 8; Pettit 11. Totals: 17-8-16 74.
Three-point goals: Morenci — Zimbakov 2, Shoemaker 2, Mansfield 2, Bachelder 2; North Central — Kidston 2, Hicks 2, Pettit 2, Smeltzer, J. Burt.
Morenci 8 21 7 18 — 54
North Central 21 14 24 15 — 74
Reserves: North Central, 44-25.
