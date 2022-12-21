In the inaugural Grube Family Holiday Classic at Defiance High School, the host Bulldogs expected a physical battle with Division I Lewis Center Olentangy in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Defiance got that and more, but battled through cold shooting and some close moments in the second half to nab a 49-44 home victory and a spot in the tourney title game.
The Bulldogs (7-1), now winners of five straight games, led by as much as seven with 2:48 left in regulation after a Cayden Zachrich bucket made it 37-30 Defiance. However, a technical called on the senior big man added a free throw for Olentangy (3-3) that kept things at a two-possession margin.
Braves senior Harrison Ronnebaum jumped into a passing lane and stole a Defiance pass, drove the floor and made a layup while being fouled. After making the ensuing free throw, the lead was just 37-34 with 2:20 remaining.
Zachrich answered with a bucket on the other end before a long two-point jumper from sophomore Logan Thrapp kept the Braves within a 3-pointer of tying.
From there, it came down to making free throws and the Bulldogs put on a master class. In the final 1:37, Bradyn Shaw shot 8-of-10 from the line while Isaac Schlatter made both his freebies to ice the game away and stave off a late run from Olentangy.
“I’m really proud of the fact that late in that game, we came up with loose balls, rebounded it well and made plays when it mattered,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. “We just nee dto come out with a little bit more energy and fight and sustain it.”
For much of the game, Defiance’s shooting struggles kept Olentangy in the ballgame as the Bulldogs made just 16-of-45 field goals (36 percent) and were a frigid 1-of-17 from outside the arc.
“We didn’t take very good shots all night,” said Lehman. “We were better about it in the fourth quarter but I think it was 1-for-17 from three, which is just absolutely horrendous. If we’re going to shoot that poorly, we can’t shoot that many threes and that’s kinda what led into some looks for them early … it was good to see us respond with some adversity but we’ve got to come more prepared tomorrow.”
However, a smothering Defiance half-court defense didn’t make things much easier for the visiting Braves as Olentangy shot just 14-of-41 from the field and 4-of-15 from long distance.
The Bulldogs crashed the boards to the tune of a 32-23 advantage, led by seven boards from senior Tyler Frederick and five from classmate David Jimenez, while forcing 14 turnovers from the Braves.
Olentangy did not have the services of senior Jack Huskey, who averaged 14 points per game through the Braves’ first four games.
In contrast to Defiance’s timely free throw shooting in the fourth quarter, Olentangy was not able to take advantage of opportunities at the line, missing both attempts on two different occasions that would have created one-possession deficits.
Zachrich, who finished with a game-high 20 points for the Bulldogs, got the hosts going early on with a 3-pointer, a backdoor layup and jumper in the first quarter for seven of the team’s 11 points in the period. Shaw, who finished with 17 points on the night, had the other four points in the quarter and the duo scored 15 of the team’s 19 points in the first half aside from buckets by Frederick and sophomore Kahlil Ligon.
Ronnebaum, who averaged 12.4 ppg entering Wednesday, paced Olentangy with 17 points while Logan Thrapp (9.4 ppg) netted 10.
With the win, Defiance advances to Thursday’s championship game at 3:30 p.m. against Toledo St. Francis (6-1), which defeated Anthony Wayne 50-42 in the second semifinal on Wednesday. The consolation game between Olentangy and the Generals will be played at 2 p.m. as the games were moved earlier due to winter weather expected Thursday night.
Defiance has dropped their only two matchups with Toledo St. Francis in school history.
In the JV portion of the tournament, Defiance beat Olentangy 40-39 and will also face St. Francis in the JV championship game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
OLENTANGY (44) — Thrapp 10; Grover 6; Wiley 0; Stam 0; Middleton 0; Grunkemeyer 6; Ponder 0; Ronnebaum 17; Apke 5. Totals 14-41 13-21 44.
DEFIANCE (49) — Shaw 17; Kiessling 0; Frederick 4; Jimenez 2; Schlatter 4; Saldana 0; Lopez 0; Irvin 0; Ligon 2; Zachrich 20. Totals 16-45 16-21 49.
Three-point goals: Olentangy 4-15 (Ronnebaum 2, Grunkemeyer, Apke), Defiance 1-17 (Zachrich). Rebounds: Olentangy 23 (Grover 8), Defiance 32 (Frederick 7). Turnovers: Olentangy 14, Defiance 9.
Olentangy 9 4 13 18 — 44
Defiance 11 8 10 20 — 49
