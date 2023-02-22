Division IV
At Liberty Center
Ayersville 42, Holgate 41
MVCD 53, Hilltop 35
LIBERTY CENTER — Ayersville’s Tyson Schlachter hit a pair of free throws with 3.1 seconds left in regulation as the Pilots survived a scare from Holgate 42-41 in Division IV sectional boys basketball action at Liberty Center on Wednesday.
Schlachter led the Pilots (14-9) with a dozen points, four rebounds and three blocks in the victory while Weston McGuire had nine markers. After rallying from 10 down at half, Ayersville will battle Maumee Valley Country Day (12-11) in an 8 p.m. sectional final on Friday after the Hawks dispatched 5-18 Hilltop, 53-35.
Abe Kelly hit five treys for 15 points for Holgate (4-19) while Owen Leaders tallied 14 points and three rebounds with four longballs.
HOLGATE (41) — Kelly 15; Leaders 14; McCord 9; Miller 3; Hartman 0; J. Engle 0; Giesige 0. Totals 13-31 4-6 41.
AYERSVILLE (42) — Schlachter 12; McGuire 9; Clark 8; Amoroso 6; Michel 4; Flory 3; Brown 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 16-35 9-13 42.
Three-point goals: Holgate 11-22 (Kelly 5, Leaders 4, McCord, Miller), Ayersville 1-7 (McGuire). Rebounds: Holgate 13 (McCord), Ayersville 20 (Flory 5). Turnovers: Holgate 2, Ayersville 2.
Holgate 14 8 6 13 — 41
Ayersville 8 4 23 7 — 42
At Bryan
Toledo Christian 69, Edon 43
Stryker 52, North Central 40
BRYAN — Toledo Christian outscored Edon in all four quarters to comfortably win 69-43 in sectional play at Bryan while Stryker took out North Central 52-40 in the nightcap.
The early game saw Briggs Gallehue net 13 points to pace the Bombers (6-17) while Cohen Hulbert added 10. Kalon Butler poured in 25 points to lead TC (15-8) while Karter Koester nailed four 3-pointers and scored 21.
In the late contest, Stryker pulled away in a competitive rematch from Dec. 15 for its second win this year over North Central. Mateo Villanueva’s 14 points led the way for the Panthers (14-9) while Michael Donovan nailed three treys and added 13.
Joey Burt hit four treys for 12 points to lead the ledger for the Eagles (8-15).
TC and Stryker will meet at 8 p.m. Friday at Bryan, following a 6 p.m. tilt between Antwerp and Pettisville.
EDON (43) — Radabaugh 2; Kiess 9; Hulbert 10; Tennant 0; Oberlin 0; Snyder 0; Brigle 0; Sprea 0; Trausch 9; Nester 0; Reed 0; Gallehue 13; Duvendack-Hickman 0; Pinkham 0. Totals 12-14-43.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (69) — E. Mickel 0; Ryan 4; M. Mickel 0; Criss 0; Duck 8; Koester 21; Butler 25; Hillrich 0; S. Mickel 3; J. Mickel 0; Lanchmiller 0; Kreinbrink 0; Hesson 8. Totals 26-8-69.
Three-point goals: Edon — Gallehue 3, Kiess, Trausch. Toledo Christian — Koester 4, Butler 3, Duck, S. Mickel. Turnovers: Edon 10, Toledo Christian 13
Edon 10 10 11 12 — 43
Tol. Christian 19 16 17 17 — 69
NORTH CENTRAL (40) — J. Burt 12; Q. Burt 6; Turner 0; Douglass 0; C. Meyers 7; Kidston 4; Smeltzer 5; Beard 0; Hicks 3; Pettit 3. Totals 14-3-40.
STRYKER (52) — Juillard 6; Villanueva 14; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 13; Cadwell 7; D. Donovan 8; Barnum 2; W. Donovan 2. Totals 21-2-52.
Three-point goals: North Central — J. Burt 4, Q. Burt 2, Smeltzer, Hicks, Pettit. Stryker — M. Donovan 3, Villanueva 2, D. Donovan 2, Cadwell. Turnovers: North Central 10, Stryker 14.
N. Central 11 8 13 8 — 40
Stryker 10 12 17 13 — 52
At Bluffton Univ.
Continental 39, Cory-Rawson 34
BLUFFTON — Continental set up a PCL rematch for a sectional title as the Pirates edged Cory-Rawson 39-34 in a D-IV sectional semifinal at Bluffton University’s Sommer Center.
Mason Rayle had a dozen points to pace the Pirates (11-12), which battled to a tie at the end of the first three quarters. Jonathan Etter added nine points as Continental advanced to a Friday sectional final at 7:30 p.m. against Ottoville (17-5), who beat the Pirates 51-30 on Feb. 3.
Cory-Rawson’s season ended at 12-11.
CONTINENTAL (34) — C. Etter 3; Ma. Rayle 12; Armey 5; J. Etter 9; Knipp-Williams 7; Thomsen 3.
CORY-RAWSON (39) — Stump 2; Boehm 2; Davis 2; Stuckey 7; Bixler 21.
Continental 6 8 13 12 — 39
Cory-Rawson 6 8 13 7 — 34
