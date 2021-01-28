RAWSON — After trailing by one at the half, Leipsic came out and outscored Cory-Rawson 13-7 in the third period to score a 59-55 Wednesday night BVC win.
Jaden Siefker carried the Vikings (12-2, 6-1) with 14 points. He knocked down six treys in the win. Mason Brandt added 17 points.
Grant Brown led the Hornets (6-5, 4-2) with 19 points. Matthew White chipped in 12 points.
LEIPSIC (59) - Siefker 24; Brandt 17; Walther 8; Maag 7; Gillespie 2; T. Schroeder 1; Q. Schroeder 0; Noriega 0. Totals 19-12-59.
CORY-RAWSON (55) - Bacon 19; White 12; Kisseberth 9; Miracle 9; Lee 4; Bixler 2; Skulina 0. Totals 23-1-55.
Three-point goals: Leipsic (9-21) — Siefker 6, Brandt 3. Cory-Rawson (8-21) — Kisseberth 3, Miracle 3, White 2. Rebounds: Leipsic 32 (Gillespie 7), Cory-Rawson 11 (Brown 3). Turnovers: Leipsic 17, Cory-Rawson 7.
Leipsic 19 10 13 17 — 59
Cory-Rawson 16 14 7 18 — 55
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.