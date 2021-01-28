RAWSON — After trailing by one at the half, Leipsic came out and outscored Cory-Rawson 13-7 in the third period to score a 59-55 Wednesday night BVC win.

Jaden Siefker carried the Vikings (12-2, 6-1) with 14 points. He knocked down six treys in the win. Mason Brandt added 17 points.

Grant Brown led the Hornets (6-5, 4-2) with 19 points. Matthew White chipped in 12 points.

LEIPSIC (59) - Siefker 24; Brandt 17; Walther 8; Maag 7; Gillespie 2; T. Schroeder 1; Q. Schroeder 0; Noriega 0. Totals 19-12-59.

CORY-RAWSON (55) - Bacon 19; White 12; Kisseberth 9; Miracle 9; Lee 4; Bixler 2; Skulina 0. Totals 23-1-55.

Three-point goals: Leipsic (9-21) — Siefker 6, Brandt 3. Cory-Rawson (8-21) — Kisseberth 3, Miracle 3, White 2. Rebounds: Leipsic 32 (Gillespie 7), Cory-Rawson 11 (Brown 3). Turnovers: Leipsic 17, Cory-Rawson 7.

Leipsic 19 10 13 17 — 59

Cory-Rawson 16 14 7 18 — 55

