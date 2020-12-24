DELTA – Hicksville needed overtime to defeat Delta 48-42 in a Wednesday afternoon contest. Hicksville needed to outscore the Panthers 18-14 in the final period to force overtime.

Landon Turnbull led the Aces (2-3) with 25 points.

Bryce Gillen led the Panthers (0-6) with 13 points. Chase Stickley chipped in 11 points.

HICKSVILLE (48) – Klima 4; Myers 3; Balser 5; Bergman 4; Baird 0; Slattery 7; Turnbull 25. Totals 17-7-48.

DELTA (42) – Gillen 13; Mazurowski 0; Stickley 11; Risner 6; Sackschewsky 0; Knapp 7; Ruple 5. Totals 10-20-42.

Three-point goals: Hicksville (7-21) – Turnbull 3, Klima, Balser, Bergman, Slattery. Delta (2-8) – Knapp 2. Turnovers: Hicksville 8, Delta 14.

Hicksville 3 8 10 18 9 — 48

Delta 8 6 11 14 3 — 42

Reserves: Delta, 24-20.

Parkway 68, N. Central 42

PIONEER – The long trip to North Central was worth it to Parkway, who scored a 68-42 win over the Eagles.

Dylan Hughes went for 25 points and Caden Slusher added 14 as the Panthers improved to 2-3.

Zach Hayes led North Central (1-3) with 14 points. Landon Justice chipped in 11 points.

PARKWAY (68) – Rogers 5; Anderson 1; Schaff 9; Leszinski 2; Bollenbacher 0; Hughes 25; Slusher 14; Rollins 2; Samples 5. Totals 24-13-68.

NORTH CENTRAL (42) – J. Burt 8; Patten 0; Meyers 8; Q. Burt 0; Justice 11; Pettit 1; Hayes 14; Hicks 0; Beard 0. Totals 15-7-42.

Three-point goals: Parkway – Hughes 2, Slusher 2, Rogers, Schaff, Smith. North Central – Justice 3, J. Burt, Hayes.

Parkway 22 19 14 13 68

North Central 10 14 10 8 42

Reserves: Parkway, 47-35.

