DELTA – Hicksville needed overtime to defeat Delta 48-42 in a Wednesday afternoon contest. Hicksville needed to outscore the Panthers 18-14 in the final period to force overtime.
Landon Turnbull led the Aces (2-3) with 25 points.
Bryce Gillen led the Panthers (0-6) with 13 points. Chase Stickley chipped in 11 points.
HICKSVILLE (48) – Klima 4; Myers 3; Balser 5; Bergman 4; Baird 0; Slattery 7; Turnbull 25. Totals 17-7-48.
DELTA (42) – Gillen 13; Mazurowski 0; Stickley 11; Risner 6; Sackschewsky 0; Knapp 7; Ruple 5. Totals 10-20-42.
Three-point goals: Hicksville (7-21) – Turnbull 3, Klima, Balser, Bergman, Slattery. Delta (2-8) – Knapp 2. Turnovers: Hicksville 8, Delta 14.
Hicksville 3 8 10 18 9 — 48
Delta 8 6 11 14 3 — 42
Reserves: Delta, 24-20.
Parkway 68, N. Central 42
PIONEER – The long trip to North Central was worth it to Parkway, who scored a 68-42 win over the Eagles.
Dylan Hughes went for 25 points and Caden Slusher added 14 as the Panthers improved to 2-3.
Zach Hayes led North Central (1-3) with 14 points. Landon Justice chipped in 11 points.
PARKWAY (68) – Rogers 5; Anderson 1; Schaff 9; Leszinski 2; Bollenbacher 0; Hughes 25; Slusher 14; Rollins 2; Samples 5. Totals 24-13-68.
NORTH CENTRAL (42) – J. Burt 8; Patten 0; Meyers 8; Q. Burt 0; Justice 11; Pettit 1; Hayes 14; Hicks 0; Beard 0. Totals 15-7-42.
Three-point goals: Parkway – Hughes 2, Slusher 2, Rogers, Schaff, Smith. North Central – Justice 3, J. Burt, Hayes.
Parkway 22 19 14 13 — 68
North Central 10 14 10 8 — 42
Reserves: Parkway, 47-35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.