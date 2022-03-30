Wayne Trace 4, Leipsic 3
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to come from behind and defeat Leipsic, 4-3.
Cooper Wenzlick led the Raiders at the plate with three singles.
Leipsic 101 010 0 — 3 4 5
Wayne Trace 200 000 2 — 4 4 3
Records: Wayne Trace 1-0, Leipsic 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Kyle Forrer (1 inning, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Tyler Davis, Breven Anderson.
Losing pitcher: Quin Schroeder (3.2 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Blake Liffick.
Leading hitters: Wayne Trace — Cooper Wenzlick 3 singles, 2 runs. Leipsic — Mason Brandt 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Blake Liffick 2 singles.
Montpelier 17, Pettisville 0
PETTISVILLE — Trent Thorp and Easten Richmond combined to no-hit Pettisville in five innings in a 17-0 non-league win.
The Locos combined for 12 runs in the final two innings of the game to get them over the top. Jaxon Richmond was 2-for-3 in the contest at the plate with a double and three RBIs. Garrett Girrell and Thorp also drove in three runs as well.
On the mound, Thorp struck out four and walked three while Richmond also walked three but struck out five.
Josh Norr earned the loss on the mound for Pettisville as he gave up five runs (0 earned) through 1.2 innings of work.
Montpelier 320 57 — 17 11 0
Pettisville 000 00 — 0 0 6
Records: Montpelier 1-0, Pettisville 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Trent Thorp (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Josh Norr (1.2 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts)
Leading hitters: Montpelier — Jaxon Richmond double, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Trent Thorp 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Garrett Girrell 3 RBIs.
North Central 12, Hilltop 0
PIONEER — North Central baseball scored 12 runs in the fourth inning to top Hilltop 12-0 in a non-league game.
Zach Hayes hit a two-run home run in that 12-run frame while Colton Hicks struck out eight over five scoreless innings.
Andyn Haynes led Hilltop with a single and double at the dish.
Hilltop 000 00 — 0 5 3
North Central 000 (12)0 — 12 9 0
Records: Hilltop 0-1, North Central 1-0.
Winning pitcher: Colton Hicks (5 IP, 5 hits, 0 runs, walk, 8 Ks)
Losing pitcher: Wade Wagner (3.1 IP, 5 hits, 2 walks, 6 Ks)
Leading hitters: Hilltop — Andyn Haynes double, single. North Central — Zach Hayes home run, 2 RBIs; Cohen Myers double, single, RBI; Clayton Douglass 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Sam Wheeler single, 2 RBIs.
Otsego 6, Miller City 0
TONTOGANY — Michigan State commit Joseph Dzierwa threw a gem in his first outing of the season as Miller City was held to just one hit and three baserunners as they fell on the road 6-0.
Evan Niese, the leadoff hitter for the Wildcats, was the only one to muster a hit against the southpaw.
Miller City 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Otsego 010 131 x — 6 8 2
Records: Otsego 1-0, Miller City 1-1
Winning pitcher: Joseph Dzierwa (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Thomas Weis (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Otsego) — Jaxon Jeremy double, single, 2 RBIs; Tyler O’Brien double, single, 2 runs
