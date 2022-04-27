Baseball-carousel.jpg

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace used a trio of pitchers to hold Ottoville to two hits in their 10th straight victory, 5-2.

Evan Crosby struck out six with one walk in four innings of no-hit ball for the Raiders. Cooper Wenzlick laced four hits, including a triple, to back up the pitching gem while Lu e Slade and Kyle Forrer had two base knocks each.

Ottoville 000 002 0 — 2 2 2

W. Trace 010 031 x — 5 9 3

Records: Wayne Trace 14-1, Ottoville 4-5.

Winning pitcher: Evan Crosby (4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Breven Anderson, Kyle Forrer.

Losing pitcher: Jayden Saxton (5 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Nolan Miller.

Leading hitters: (Ottoville) — Dru Hilvers double. (Wayne Trace) — Cooper Wenzlick 3 singles, triple, 2 RBIs; Kyle Slade 2 singles, 2 runs; Kyle Forrer 2 singles.

Napoleon 11, Anthony Wayne 5

WHITEHOUSE — Napoleon bounced back from its first NLL loss of the year on Tuesday with an 11-5 rout of host Anthony Wayne on Wednesday.

Kaleb Woods led a 14-hit attack from the Wildcats with three knocks, including a double, while Blake Buehrer, Lucas Gerken and Bryce Martinez had multi-hit efforts for Napoleon.

Napoleon 430 020 2 — 11 14 1

A. Wayne 210 000 2 — 5 11 2

Records: Napoleon 9-5 (4-1 NLL), Anthony Wayne 3-8 (2-3 NLL).

Winning pitcher: Blake Wolf (6.2 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 11 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Brett Bostelman.

Losing pitcher: Dom Carlson (0+ innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Braden Curry, Cody Keller, Michael Kuhar.

Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Kaleb Woods 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Blake Buehrer single, double, 2 runs; Lucas Gerken 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Bryce Martinez 2 singles, 2 runs; Tanner Rubinstein double; Trey Rubinstein 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Blake Wolf 2 RBIs. (Anthony Wayne) — Mitch Harder single, double, 2 RBIs; Tyler Mull single, double; Bryce Anderson 2 singles; Jack Behnfeldt double; Chase Saneholtz 2 runs.

