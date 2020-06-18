Defiance put together possibly its best effort of the season, rattling off 10 runs with no errors and a complete-game win from junior-to-be Mark Butler as the Bulldogs beat Anthony Wayne 10-2 at home on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs ripped off three extra-base hits with two outs in the first inning to seize a 5-0 lead. Butler, Camden Roth and Simeon Sweeney all doubled in the frame. Defiance (6-3) ran off four more runs in the sixth, three coming via bases-loaded walks.

For Butler, the effort marked his best outing of the summer circuit as the 6-1 Bulldog righty struck out four in seven frames, allowing two runs, six hits and a walk.

Bradyn Shaw added three base knocks at the plate in a solid effort all around.

“From that point (start of the season) to where we are tonight, it’s unbelievable the progress,” said Defiance coach Rick Weaver. “Everyone’s made (progress), I mean Mark Butler was unbelievable on the mound ... if you can throw a changeup in high school, you can get so many people out.”

The win marks the sixth in seven games for Defiance since an 0-2 start on June 8 against Archbold and Kalida.

“We told the kids, this was a complete ballgame fro the first pitch,” said Weaver of the victory. “We had five runs in the first inning with two outs, five straight two-out hits off a guy throwing 84-86 (miles per hour). We’re really trying to focus on putting the ball in play and they did a great job with that tonight. Defensively, they were really good and like I said, Mark was outstanding.”

In the opener of Tuesday’s doubleheader with Bryan, Defiance built up a big lead before holding on. Defiance carried a 9-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but Bryan closed the gap with five runs. Breven Deckrosh plated the final two runs on a single to left.

David Jimenez hit a two-run double for Defiance in the fourth. Wade Liffick came up with a two-run single in the fifth.

The bats for Defiance stayed hot in the nightcap. After spotting the Bears a 2-0 lead, the Bulldogs came back with four runs in the top of the second, and scored in every inning the rest of the way.

Shaw led the way, going 3 for 4 with three singles with a run driven in.

Defiance returns to action on Saturday when the Bulldogs head to Elmwood for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.

Anthony Wayne 000 200 0 – 2 6 4

Defiance 501 004 x – 10 9 0

Records: Defiance 6-3.

Winning pitcher: Mark Butler (7 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Pike (0.2 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Smith, Keobloom, Anderson.

Leading hitters: (Defiance) – Mark Butler 2 doubles, RBI; Bradyn Shaw 3 singles, RBI; Wade Liffick 2 singles, 2 RBI; Camden Roth double, RBI; Jayden Jerger RBI; Simeon Sweeney double, 2 RBI; Dade Robinson RBI. (Anthony Wayne) – Holck single, triple; Pike double; Gerken single, RBI; Garrett RBI.

Tuesday

Game 1

Defiance 002 331 0 – 9 10 2

Bryan 001 015 0 – 7 8 2

Records: Defiance 4-3, Bryan 1-3.

Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (1 inning, 5 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Wade Liffick, Simeon Sweeney.

Losing pitcher: Dom James (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Dylan Dominique, Quinn Brown.

Leading hitters: (Defiance) – David Jimenez 2 doubles, single, 2 RBI; Mark Butler 2 singles, RBI; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles; Wade Liffick single, 2 RBI; Drew Kellermyer single, RBI. (Bryan) – Breven Deckrosh 3 singles, 2 RBI; Quinn Brown single, RBI; Caleb Kepler single, RBI.

Game 2

Defiance 041 322 2 — 14 11 1

Bryan 210 010 0 — 4 7 4

Records: Defiance 5-3, Bryan 1-4.

Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (3.2 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jacob Howard, David Jimenez.

Losing pitcher: Mikey Wolff (3.1 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Smith, Psurny.

Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Jack Mortier 2 singles; Jacob Howard 2 singles, 2 RBI; Bradyn Shaw 3 singles, RBI; Jayden Jerger RBI; Camden Roth double, RBI; Kam’Ron Rivera RBI; Evan Brown 2 singles, 3 RBI. (Bryan) — Breven Deckrosh triple, RBI; Keith Huard double; Psurny single, RBI; Nolan Kidston single, double; T. Deckrosh single, RBI.

Napoleon 17, Antwerp 6

ANTWERP – Napoleon scored in every inning as the Wildcats traveled down Route 24 and scored a 17-6 win at Antwerp.

Kaleb Woods and TJ Moore combined to drive in seven runs. Woods hit two doubles and a single and drove in four runs. Moore added a pair of single and three RBIs. As a team, the ‘Cats totaled 17 base hits.

Napoleon 161 412 2 – 17 17 3

Antwerp 014 100 0 – 6 4 5

Records: Napoleon 2-1, Antwerp 3-1.

Winning pitcher: Zach Rosebrook (2.1 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits). Others: Angelo Gonzalez, Blake Wolf.

Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Kaleb Woods 2 doubles, single, 4 RBI; TJ Moore 2 singles, 3 RBI; Jarrett Gerdeman single, triple.

DPOA 8U

Dodgers 461 334 — 21

Mets 442 46x — 20

Records: Dodgers 1-1, Mets 0-2.

Leading hitters: (Dodgers) — Logan Bok single, 2 doubles, home run; Jacob Doroshewitz single, double, 2 triples; Raymond Miller 2 singles, 2 doubles; Austin Stuckey 2 singles, double; Lowell Kennedy 3 singles; Owen Hageman single, triple. (Mets) — Haven Hill 2 doubles, triple, home run; Michael Provilus single, 2 doubles, home run; Dallas Hatton single, double, home run; Xander Bolton single, double, home run; Joshua Villanueva single, double, triple; Noah Bair 2 singles, triple.

Load comments