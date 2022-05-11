Tinora baseball won a share of its fifth straight Green Meadows Conference title on Wednesday as they dominated former outright league leader Wayne Trace in a 10-0 run-rule victory.
The dam broke in the first inning as after Wayne Trace left two runners on base in the top of the first, Raiders starter Allen Minck set down the first Tinora batter of the game.
It was the only batter he would get out in his outing as after working the second batter into a 1-2 count, he hit Nolan Schafer. That was followed by a ball that was crushed off the left field wall by Cole Commisso putting runners on second and third with one out.
“Well we got the first out which is always big and we had two strikes on the second hitter and we hit them. You can’t do that in the game of baseball period but especially when you are facing a good team in a championship game with the three and four hitters coming up,” Wayne Trace head coach Ryne Jerome said of the first inning for the Raiders. “
A walk and a one-RBI single from Teron Ward and two two-RBI singles from Tristan Birks and Alec Schaublin stretched the led to 5-0. The back-to-back-to back singles and five runs marked the end of the day for Allen Minck who was replaced by lefty Tyler Davis.
A safety squeeze and a bloop single by the Rams brought in two more runs in the first giving them a commanding 7-0 lead after one.
“I thought our kids played really well tonight and the last two nights we haven’t so it was nice to see them come to play tonight,” Tinora skipper Brent Renollet said. “That first inning, anything that we did was good and that’s baseball sometimes.”
The 7-0 lead gave Tinora all the confidence they needed to finish out the game but more importantly it gave Casen Wolfrum, who started the game for the Rams and pitched all six innings, the confidence he needed after a rough start in which he allowed two baserunners in the first inning.
“It boosted it a lot,” Wolfrum said of his confidence after that seven-run first inning. I knew I could make some mistakes and pitch aggressively.”
“I thought the first inning, he struggled little bit, he wasn’t throwing hard, but he also hadn’t pitched in 10 days so it took him a while to get his confidence back,” Renollet said. “But I thought after the first inning, he gained some confidence was able to starting getting his curveball over and threw really well.”
After the walk in the first inning, Wolfrum didn’t walk any more batters and only five Raiders reached base the rest of the way. His final line was six innings, no runs, five hits, one walk and six strikeouts.
At the plate though, Tinora continued to put the bat on the ball, getting runners on first and third with one out in the second inning. That runner on third was brought home with an RBI groundout to make the lead 8-0.
Davis held firm through the next two innings, holding Tinora scoreless but the lack of offense from the Raiders proved to be their doom as the Rams needed just two more runs to end the game and they got one each in the fifth and sixth innings to clinch another GMC title.
“It’s pretty amazing we don’t always have the most talented teams but we plays our butts off and get the job done,” Wolfrum said of helping the team to their fifth-straight GMC championship.
Both schools have a few regular season games left before the sectional tournaments kick off next week.
For Tinora, being able to run the gauntlet of GMC play and come out with another title is a big boost in both confidence and experience heading into tournament play.
“Our league is as good as it has ever been this year so those seven games really prepared us,” Renollet said. “We want to play in games that put us in pressure situations.”
Jerome and the Raiders hope that this punch to the jaw is something that shows their team that despite a historic 18-win season and first GMC title in 26 years, there is still room to improve.
“I think this shows us that as fun as this season has been there is plenty of work to do, we’ve got to get a lot better in the little time that we have left,” Jerome said. “A game like today shows us that in order to get the goals that we are striving for there is a lot of work to be done.”
Tinora’s next game will be at home against Swanton on Thursday. Wayne Trace will also play on Thursday, traveling to Miller City.
Wayne Trace 000 000 — 0 5 2
Tinora 710 011 — 10 10 1
Records: Tinora 15-3 (6-1 GMC), Wayne Trace 18-2 (6-1 GMC).
Winning Pitcher: Casen Wolfrum (6 innings, 5 hits, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Allen Minck (0.1 innings, 7 runs, 4 hits, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Tyler Davis, Kyle Forrer
Leading Hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Cole Winans 2 singles. (Tinora) — Nolan Schafer 2 singles; Cole Commisso double, 2 singles; Teron Ward 2 singles; Tristan Birks 2 singles.
