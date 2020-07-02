In a game scheduled for nine innings, Tinora came up with more big innings as the Rams were able to outslug the visiting Paulding Panthers 14-10 in high school summer baseball on Wednesday.
The Rams took the lead for good with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Paulding had a big third frame, tallying six runs.
Paulding 006 100 300 – 10 8 3
Tinora 200 047 10x – 14 18 4
Record: Paulding 4-5.
Losing pitcher: Reid Johanns (1.2 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Sam Woods, Deacon Sanders.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) – Hunter Kauser single, double; Sam Woods double; Deacon Sanders 2 singles; Andrew Adams 2 singles.
Napoleon 8, Allen East 7
NAPOLEON - Napoleon was able to scratch out two runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Allen East 8-7 in high school summer baseball action on Wednesday.
After two bunts, Jarrett Gerdeman beat out a sac bunt attempt to load the bases. Caden Miller plated the winning run when his hit to first base was misplayed.
Seth Muncy kept Allen East off the board for three-plus innings to earn the win.
Allen East 130 300 0 - 7 4 7
Napoleon 220 011 2 - 8 7 2
Records: Napoleon 4-4.
Winning pitcher: Seth Muncy (3.1 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Seth Muncy 2 singles, 2 RBI; Blake Wolff single, RBI.
DPOA 8U
Tigers 322 362 – 18
Mets 200 105 – 8
Records: Tigers 5-4.
Leading hitters: (Tigers) – Ben Sierra 2 singles; Alex Moll 3 singles; Zaiden Rodriguez single, 2 doubles, home run; Kellin Spangler single, 4 doubles; Jackson Tuperning 2 singles; Titus Skiver 2 singles; Knox Yocum single, double. (Mets) – Noah Blair 2 singles; Joshua Villanueva 3 singles; MJ Provilus 2 singles.
NELL 10U
A Cut Above 602 310 – 12
World Class 105 032 – 11
Winning pitcher: Jaxton DeWeese. Others: Layne Bailey, Cale Johnson, Calvin Martin, Ian Gustwiller.
Losing pitcher: Landon Replogle. Others: Ryan Mills, Jackson Lee, Alex Fields, Grady Stark.
Leading hitters: (A Cut Above) – Ian Gustwiller 2 singles, triple. (World Class) – Ryan Mills single, double; Grady Stark 2 singles; Landon Replogle 2 singles.
