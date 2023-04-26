Another day, another steady pitching performance for Defiance baseball as this time it was Bradyn Shaw’s turn to give the Bulldogs a complete game win. The senior hurler gave up one-hit and helped Defiance to an important 5-0 Western Buckeye League win over Elida on Wednesday.
It’s a win that sets up a looming contest with Lima Bath (8-5, 5-0 WBL), the league's last remaining unbeaten as the Bulldogs will hope to put themselves right back in the thick of the league title conversation with two games left to play.
Their win over Elida (5-10, 1-6 WBL) to keep them in that conversation puts them at 13-1, 6-1 WBL, and was won with a couple of timely early hits to go along with Shaw’s shutdown day on the mound.
Shaw struck out seven but did see some control issues in the game as he walked five, but with some good defense behind him and some timely pitching the Bulldogs were able to wiggle their way out of trouble on several occasions.
“Bradyn still really hasn’t had a great outing yet. He’s still having a great season, but he hasn’t really had a dominant outing like we think he can,” Defiance head coach Tom Held said of Shaw’s outing. “He was able to get away with some walks and I thought our infield defense was really good … and I thought Bradyn threw more strikes after the first couple of innings.”
The left side of the defense in particular was tested on this day as the other two pieces to Defiance’s three-headed pitching monster in seniors David Jimenez and Aidan Kiessling were responsible for several agile plays, as they each had to range to the hole a few different times. Jimemez turned a 6-3 double play up the middle in the fourth after Shaw walked the leadoff batter.
Shaw had to work out of a jam in the first inning as he walked the first batter he faced then saw the second batter reach via error. He struck out the next two and got the five-hole hitter to ground out to Jimenez at short to end the inning. He would walk the first batter of the second as well, but again get two strikeouts and a groundout to follow, this time to Kiessling at third.
“They have been good all season, our infield defense is our strength,” Held said. “Anytime they hit the ball on the ground we have a lot of confidence. I think we gave up 10 free bases tonight and they didn’t score a run and that’s rare. That’s going to beat us down the road.”
Offensively the Bulldogs came out of the gates sprinting, as Jackson walked and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Shaw in the first inning. Then in the second, Gavino Gomez, Tyler Frederick and Brezlen Zipfel led off the frame with three-straight doubles, plating two more runs to give the home Bulldogs an early 3-0 lead after two innings.
After that, however, the bats went cold as neither team managed a run, and Defiance only managed one hit via a Jackson Walter two-out bunt single through the next three innings.
Shaw and Elida starter Camden Howard were locked in a pitchers duel that saw both work out of some self-inflicted jams. Howard went five and third and gave up five earned on seven hits, three walks and struck out six in the loss. He also hit Garrett Rodenberger twice.
“I give (Camden) Howard credit over there. I thought he did a nice job, he had a decent little breaking ball. He kind of settled in after the first couple of innings,” Held said. “It’s baseball though, you are never going to have nine guys hot and right now the middle of the order has been swinging it well. Tyler Frederick and Gavino (Gomez) have been really steady.”
Defiance was able to get the bats going again in the sixth, giving them two insurance runs as Zipfel notched his second-hit of the day with a leadoff single in which he made it to third on an error by the left fielder.
He was driven in with a bunt single by Rodenberger, who later stole second and then came home after the catcher’s attempt to catch him stealing third sailed into left field. Jimenez followed that with a triple, but was stranded there.
After the game, the Bulldogs continued a recent tradition as a bevy of Defiance little leaguers ran the bases with the varsity players after the game, took a photo and then got autographs from the high schoolers.
“These are my favorite days,” Held said. “The little leaguers love it. They are having fun and enjoying it and the high school kids enjoy it just as much because they actually see how excited they are. They’re watching them and we tell them ‘you’re always being watched by the younger ones. You’re like role models.’ And they actually get to see that when they are here.”
Before Defiance heads to Lima to play Bath on Friday, they’ll have to deal with a road non-league contest at Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday. Held says that Jimenez will get the start Thursday, and Kiessling on Friday against the Wildcats.
Elida 000 000 0 - 0 1 0
Defiance 120 002 x - 3 7 1
Records: Defiance 13-1, 6-1 WBL; Elida 4-10, 1-6 WBL
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Camden Howard (5.1 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Larkin Henderson
Leading hitters: (Elida) - 1 hit. (Defiance) - Tyler Frederick double; Gavino Gomez double; Brezlen Zipfel double, single; David Jimenez triple.
