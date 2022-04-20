Tinora 11, Independence 1
Unbeaten Tinora were rude hosts to Independence as the Rams rolled with five runs in the frst and fifth innings in an 11-1 run-rule victory.
Cole Commisso had a single, triple and three RBIs for Tinora while allowing just four hits and a run with six strikeouts on the mound. Teron Ward and Nolan Schafer each doubled against the Blue Devils, located south of Cleveland.
Independence 100 00 — 1 4 3
Tinora 501 05 — 11 11 2
Records: Tinora 8-0, Independence 3-5.
Winning pitcher: Cole Commisso (5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Casey McGhee (3 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Mike Andryszczyk.
Leading hitters: (Independence) — Ashton Lerz 2 singles; Dom Narduzzi 2 singles. (Tinora) — Cole Commisso single, triple, 3 RBIs; Casen Wolfrum 2 singles; Nolan Schafer double; Teron Ward double.
Napoleon 3, Southview 2
NAPOLEON — Napoleon picked up a second straight Northern Lakes League victory, edging out visiting Sylvania Southview, 3-2.
Kaleb Woods tallied the go-ahead RBI in the fourth inning for the Wildcats as Blake Wolf earned the two-inning save in relief of starter Tanner Rubinstein.
Southview 001 001 0 — 2 5 1
Napoleon 020 100 x — 3 4 0
Records: Napoleon 5-4 (2-0 NLL), Southview 4-6 (0-2 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (5 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Save: Blake Wolf.
Losing pitcher: Gavin Johns (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — 2 singles. (Southview) — Paul McGowan 2 singles.
North Central 15, Fayette 1
PIONEER — North Central kept pace with Holgate at 4-0 in Buckeye Border Conference play with a 15-1 home win over Fayette.
Sam Wheeler was a homer short of the cycle for NC while Zach Hayes ripped two doubles.
Owen Lemley hit a double and single in the setback for Fayette.
Fayette 100 00 — 1 3 5
North Central 037 5x — 15 13 1
Records: North Central 7-3 (4-0 BBC), Fayette 2-4 (0-4 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Colton Hicks (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Ethan Beard.
Losing pitcher: Owen Lemley (2.2 innings, 10 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Shane Maginn.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) — Owen Lemley single, double. (North Central) — Sam Wheeler single, double, triple; Zach Hayes 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Connor Gendron 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ben Pettit 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Cohen Meyers 2 singles; Colton Hicks double, 3 RBis; Skyler Bostater double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.