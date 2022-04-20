Baseball-carousel.jpg

Tinora 11, Independence 1

Unbeaten Tinora were rude hosts to Independence as the Rams rolled with five runs in the frst and fifth innings in an 11-1 run-rule victory.

Cole Commisso had a single, triple and three RBIs for Tinora while allowing just four hits and a run with six strikeouts on the mound. Teron Ward and Nolan Schafer each doubled against the Blue Devils, located south of Cleveland.

Independence 100 00 — 1 4 3

Tinora 501 05 — 11 11 2

Records: Tinora 8-0, Independence 3-5.

Winning pitcher: Cole Commisso (5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Losing pitcher: Casey McGhee (3 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Mike Andryszczyk.

Leading hitters: (Independence) — Ashton Lerz 2 singles; Dom Narduzzi 2 singles. (Tinora) — Cole Commisso single, triple, 3 RBIs; Casen Wolfrum 2 singles; Nolan Schafer double; Teron Ward double.

Napoleon 3, Southview 2

NAPOLEON — Napoleon picked up a second straight Northern Lakes League victory, edging out visiting Sylvania Southview, 3-2.

Kaleb Woods tallied the go-ahead RBI in the fourth inning for the Wildcats as Blake Wolf earned the two-inning save in relief of starter Tanner Rubinstein.

Southview 001 001 0 — 2 5 1

Napoleon 020 100 x — 3 4 0

Records: Napoleon 5-4 (2-0 NLL), Southview 4-6 (0-2 NLL).

Winning pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (5 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Save: Blake Wolf.

Losing pitcher: Gavin Johns (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — 2 singles. (Southview) — Paul McGowan 2 singles.

North Central 15, Fayette 1

PIONEER — North Central kept pace with Holgate at 4-0 in Buckeye Border Conference play with a 15-1 home win over Fayette.

Sam Wheeler was a homer short of the cycle for NC while Zach Hayes ripped two doubles.

Owen Lemley hit a double and single in the setback for Fayette.

Fayette 100 00 — 1 3 5

North Central 037 5x — 15 13 1

Records: North Central 7-3 (4-0 BBC), Fayette 2-4 (0-4 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Colton Hicks (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Ethan Beard.

Losing pitcher: Owen Lemley (2.2 innings, 10 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Shane Maginn.

Leading hitters: (Fayette) — Owen Lemley single, double. (North Central) — Sam Wheeler single, double, triple; Zach Hayes 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Connor Gendron 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ben Pettit 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Cohen Meyers 2 singles; Colton Hicks double, 3 RBis; Skyler Bostater double.

