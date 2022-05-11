NAPOLEON — After taking the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Napoleon’s Kaleb Woods closed out a 7-6 NLL victory over visiting Springfield.
Lucas Gerken laced a pair of base hits in the win for the Wildcats, which rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the first inning to earn the league victory.
Springfield 400 002 0 — 6 6 5
Napoleon 030 112 x — 7 6 5
Records: Napoleon 11-9 (6-4 NLL), Springfield 10-10 (3-8 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Kaleb Woods (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Lucas Gerken.
Losing pitcher: Adam Iserman (0.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Will Scott, Gavin Robinson.
Leading hitters: (Springfield) — 6 singles. (Napoleon) — Lucas Gerken 2 singles; Blake Buehrer 2 RBIs.
Patrick Henry 15, Delta 1
HAMLER — After a 1-1 tie through one inning, Patrick Henry ripped off seven runs in each of the next two innings to roll past Delta, 15-1.
Nash Meyer drove in four runs, rapping a single and double for the Patriots, one of four PH batters to club a two-bagger. Starter Aiden Behrman did not allow a hit in three innings, fanning four.
Delta 100 00 — 1 2 0
P. Henry 177 0x — 15 12 2
Records: Patrick Henry 10-8 (4-3 NWOAL), Delta 0-20 (0-7 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Aiden Behrman (3 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Landon Johnson.
Losing pitcher: Brady More (2.1 innings, 13 runs, 10 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Bryce Gillen, Aaden Koder.
Leading hitters: (Delta) — 2 singles. (Patrick Henry) — Nash Meyer single, double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Mason Schwiebert single, double, 2 runs; Aiden Behrman single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Landon Johnson 2 singles, 2 runs; Jaden Bishop double; Logan Hudson 3 runs; Lane Jackson 3 RBIs.
O-G 7, Lima Shawnee 6
GLANDORF — Ottawa-Glandorf rallied from an early 5-1 deficit to cap its WBL schedule at 6-3 with a 7-6 win over Lima Shawnee.
Griffin Seimet scored on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh by Carter Schimmoeller to nab the win for the Titans.
Shawnee 221 001 0 — 6 9 2
O-G 101 012 2 — 7 8 1
Records: O-G 13-5 (6-3 WBL), Lima Shawnee 10-8 (5-3 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Landen Jordan.
Losing pitcher: Derek Rhodes.
Leading hitters: (Shawnee) — Anthony Best 3 singles; Peyton Meredith single, double; Sage Ebling 2 singles; Keaton Cooper home run. (O-G) — Carter Schimmoeller 2 singles; Nate Maag 2 RBIs.
Lima CC 9, Kalida 4
KALIDA — A late four-run rally was too late for Kalida as the Wildcats fell to visiting Lima Central Catholic, 9-4.
Justin Siebeneck and EJ Miller each rapped doubles in the setback for Kalida.
Lima CC 313 020 0 — 9 10 0
Kalida 000 001 3 — 4 8 3
Records: Kalida 12-10, Lima CC 11-6.
Winning pitcher: Carson Parker (6.1 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ryan Klausing (3 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Lima CC) — Carson Parker single, triple; Quintel Peoples single, double, 2 RBIs; Braden Tarr 2 singles; Billy Bourk double, 2 RBIs. (Kalida) — Bubba Smith 2 singles; Justin Siebeneck double; EJ Miller double.
