NAPOLEON — Napoleon dropped their third-straight and fell to 0-2 in the Northern Lakes League on Wednesday with a 12-1 loss to defending Division I state champions Sylvania Northview.
Northview pushed across five in the the second to take a 5-1 lead and never look back. Blake Wolf, who took the loss on the mound, hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to give Napoleon the lead.
Kaden Decker had a home run of his own and two RBIs for Northview. Vin Baker went all five innings, struck out nine and gave up just two hits on the mound.
Northview 051 24 - 12 13 2
Napoleon 100 00 - 1 2 5
Records: Napoleon 4-3-1, 0-2 NLL; Northview 5-3, 2-0 NLL
Winning pitcher: Vin Bentley (5 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Blake Wolf (3 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 3 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Eric Hershberger.
Leading hitters: (Northview) - Kaden Decker home run, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Garrett Zimmerman double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Benny Seals 2 runs; Alex Dupree 2 runs; Austin Patnode 2 runs; Gabe Peace 2 singles. (Napoleon ) - Blake Wolf home run;, single.
Lincolnview 11, Miller City 8
MILLER CITY — Lincolnview’s nine runs in the first three innings was too much for Miller City to overcome as despite a five-run fourth, the Wildcats fell 11-8 to the Lancers.
Austin Bockrath launched a home run while also garnering the win on the mound for the Lancers. Caden Hanf grabbed three singles.
For Miller City, Ethan Ellerbrock suffered the loss on the mound, but they had a solid day hitting with Caleb Niese coming a home run shy of the cycle while CJ Lehman and Jared Niese each had two single days.
Lincolnview 221 310 2 - 11 8 2
M. City 011 501 0 - 8 9 5
Records: Lincolnview 7-1, Miller City 4-6
Winning pitcher: Austin Bockrath
Losing pitcher: Ethan Ellerbrock
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) - Dane Ebel double, single; Austin Bockrath home run, single; Caden Hanf 3 singles, Evan Miller 2 singles. (Miller City) - CJ Lehman 2 singles, Caleb Niese triple, double, single; Jared Niese 2 singles; Ethan Ellerbrock double.
