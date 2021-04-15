NAPOLEON — Napoleon could not keep up with the runs tallied by Anthony Wayne in a 15-3 NLL contest.
Anthony Wayne tallied four runs in the top of the first, then Napoleon came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning. From there, the Generals continued to pour on the runs, tallying four more in the second and two in the third.
Garret Pike drove in four runs to lead Anthony Wayne.
Anthony Wayne 442 14 — 15 12 1
Napoleon 201 00 — 3 3 7
Records: Anthony Wayne 9-0 (2-0 NLL), Napoleon 4-5 (0-2 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Dom Carlson (5 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Angelo Gonzalez (2.2 innings, 8 hits, 10 runs, 6 earned, 3 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Caden Miller, Blake Wolf.
Leading hitters: (Anthony Wayne) – Garret Pike 3 singles, 4 RBIs; Evan Anderson 3 singles.
North Central 13,
Stryker 0
STRYKER — North Central tallied runs in three innings, scoring two runs in the first, six in the third and five in the fifth, to beat Stryker 13-0 in a BBC contest on Wednesday.
North Central 206 05 — 13 12 0
Stryker 000 00 — 0 2 3
Records: North Central 6-3 (3-1 BBC), Stryker 0-5 (0-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Ethan Beard (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Joseph Ramon (5 innings, 12 hits, 13 runs, 6 earned, 4 walks, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (North Central) – Colton Hicks single, double; Kaiden Russell 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Sam Wheeler 2 singles.
Miller City 9,
Lincolnview 3
MILLER CITY — Miller City overcame five errors in the field to score a 9-3 win over Lincolnview.
TJ Michel had a big day for the Wildcats, hitting three singles and a double and driving in two runs.
Lincolnview 000 000 3 – 3 2 0
Miller City 121 320 x – 9 12 5
Records: Miller City 7-2, Lincolnview 6-2.
Winning pitcher: Caleb Giesken (6.1 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts). Other: TJ Michel.
Losing pitcher: Farris (1.1 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Renner, Leeth.
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) – Fox triple. (Miller City) – TJ Michel 3 singles, double; Caleb Warnimont double; Dillon Peck singe, triple.
