LIBERTY CENTER – Max Hoffman doubled in a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh as Delta defeated Liberty Center 3-0 in a NWOAL contest.
The Panthers manufactured a run in the top of the second and carried that lead into the seventh. Jayce Helminiak went the distance on the hill to get the win, working out of a couple of jams. He scattered three hits and fanned six.
Delta 010 000 2 – 3 5 3
Liberty Center 000 000 0 – 0 3 2
Records: Delta 7-15 (2-5 NWOAL), Liberty Center 4-17 (1-6 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Jayce Helminiak (7 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Landon Amstutz (7 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 10 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Delta) – Max Hoffman single, double, 2 RBIs.
Southview 5, Napoleon 2
SYLVANIA – After battling back to tie the game, Napoleon gave up a run to Southview in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the sixth to fall to the Cougars in a NLL matchup, 5-2.
Blake Wolf had a pair of singles to lead the Wildcat offense.
Napoleon 000 200 0 – 2 8 3
Southview 200 102 x – 5 6 1
Winning pitcher: T. Arvay (7 innings, 8 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (4 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 5 walks, 8 strikeouts). Other: Zack Rosebrook.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Blake Wolf 2 singles; Carter Burken single, RBI. (Southview) – C. Patterson 2 singles, RBI; G. Johns single, 2 RBIs.
