Defiance baseball continued its longest unbeaten start to a season in nearly a decade, improving its record to 10-0 on the season and keeping pace atop the Western Buckeye League with a 10-0 win over Lima Shawnee in five innings.
The unbeaten and top-ranked Bulldogs (10-0, 4-0 WBL, No. 1 Division II OHSBCA) saw a fourth straight start from junior pitcher David Jimenez (4-0) with no earned runs allowed. The righty struck out eight, allowing just one walk in five scoreless frames to keep his season ERA at 0.00.
Also helping the cause were a dozen knocks from the DHS lineup and five errors by the visiting Indians (5-5, 2-2 WBL) as Defiance moved to 10-0 for the first time since 2013 when the eventual D-II state champions started 16-0.
“What can I say about DJ, he has had four great starts so far this season. DJ was DJ today,” lauded DHS coach Tom Held. “Once again, he wasn’t overpowering, but you don’t have to when you can throw three pitches for strikes. We play very good defense behind him as well as he pounds the strike zone. He is really fun to watch pitch.
“I can’t say it enough times, but (assistant) Coach Bergie (Brock Bergman) is doing one heck of a job with our pitching staff. They really bring a toughness to our team.”
With an RBI sac fly from Gavino Gomez putting the lead at 4-0 through three frames, the Bulldogs doubled things up with a crooked number in the fourth.
Jimenez reached with one away after being hit by a pitch and Jacob Howard followed with a single. A double steal scored Jimenez before three straight Bulldogs (Bradyn Shaw, Jayden Jerger and Aidan Kiessling) reached base on run-scoring hits to boost the advantage to 8-0 through four frames.
Defiance reached the run-rule limit in the fifth without recording an out as Christian Commisso led off the frame with a single to left. A bases-loaded walk to Jackson Walter scored Commisso while freshman Brady Borton tallied an RBI single to finish things off.
A busy schedule ahead will have the Bulldogs hosting Maumee Thursday, visiting Kenton (0-8, 0-3 WBL) on Friday before a trip to Carter Park in Bowling Green to take on Norwalk.
Lima Shawnee 000 00 — 0 2 5
Defiance 121 42 — 10 12 1
Records: Defiance 10-0 (4-0 WBL), Lima Shawnee 5-5 (2-2 WBL).
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Luke Cowan (3.2 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Tyler Windau, Derek Rhodes.
Leading hitters: (Lima Shawnee) — 2 singles. (Defiance) — Jayden Jerger 2 singles, 2 runs; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Kam’Ron Rivera 2 singles, 2 runs; David Jimenez 2 runs, 3 steals; Jacob Howard 3 steals.
