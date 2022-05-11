CELINA — Behind a solid pitching performance and an early 6-0 lead, Defiance completed its first unbeaten run through the Western Buckeye League baseball slate in six years with an 8-1 win at Celina on Wednesday.
The outright league title is the first since 2016 for Defiance (19-2, 9-0 WBL, No. 1 Division II OHSBCA), powered by Bradyn Shaw’s two-hitter. Shaw finished with 11 strikeouts and allowed just two hits and two walks for Defiance, retiring the first nine batters he saw before a leadoff single in the fourth.
Defiance got things going early as a one-out single by Jacob Howard was immediately followed by an RBI double to center by Shaw to draw first blood. Gavino Gomez ripped an RBI single to boost the lead to 2-0 with two away while Aidan Kiessling made Celina pay for a two-out walk with a single to right that scored two more.
“We got off to a really good start in the first inning scoring those four runs,” said DHS coach Tom Held, who has led the team to 12 unbeaten WBL title campaigns. “We were looking forward to seeing how we would handle the loss to Archbold last night and we found out. The guys came out and were really ready to play.
“Bradyn had his best outing of the year tonight. His breaking ball looked more like it did last year. Right now we have 3-4 guys we know we can run out there and win a big game for us.”
A second-inning grounder by Gavino Gomez led to a Celina error that allowed both Howard and Mark Butler to score after the DHS duo reached via walks.
Junior David Jimenez ripped a two-out triple to score Kiessling in the top of the sixth, followed by an RBI knock from Howard.
“Gavino Gomez and Aidan Kiessling had great days at the plate,” lauded Held. “Gavino has been Mr. Consistency all season and Aidan is really starting to hit like we thought he would when the season started.”
Defiance will wrap up a busy week with a trip to Toledo Whitmer on Thursday before a Saturday twinbill against Liberty-Benton at 11 a.m. and Marion Pleasant at 1 p.m. at DHS.
Defiance 420 002 0 — 8 10 0
Celina 000 100 0 — 1 2 1
Records: Defiance 19-2 (9-0 WBL), Celina 15-10 (5-4 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Brady Steinbrenner (6 innings, 8 runs, 6 earned, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Blayn Aller.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Jacob Howard 2 singles, 2 runs; Gavino Gomez 2 singles; Aidan Kiessling 2 singles, 2 RBIs; David Jimenez triple; Bradyn Shaw double. (Celina) — Brady Steinbrenner double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.