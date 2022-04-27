ELIDA — Defiance moved one step closer to repeating as Western Buckeye League champions as the top-ranked Bulldogs improved to 6-0 in league contests with a 5-2 win at Elida on Wednesday in a game postponed from Tuesday.
David Jimenez held the host Bulldogs to three hits and two runs over six innings of work to earn the win and move to 5-0 on the year as Defiance (14-0, 6-0 WBL, No. 1 Division II OHSBCA) stayed unblemished on the year.
The visiting Bulldogs rapped 10 hits on the day and got things going early with three runs in the first frame alone. That scoring surge started from the second pitch of the game, a base hit to right by Jimenez. Jacob Howard followed with a bunt single to put runners at the corners before an RBI knock by Bradyn Shaw and an RBI double by Jayden Jerger. A double-steal allowed Jerger to score from third as Elida (5-8, 0-5 WBL) recorded only one out on a DHS batter in the first frame as the first two outs came via pickoffs at second base.
“Defensively, we were good again,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “DJ wasn’t DJ-like tonight but he really competed on the hill without having his good stuff. A lot of balls were put in play and we came away without any errors.”
A leadoff double by Mark Butler in the fourth inning set up another run for Defiance on an RBI double from Howard before an RBI single from Jimenez put up the fifth run in the sixth inning.
Jerger saw some time on the bump, throwing eight pitches in a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save and close out Elida with a groundout and two flyouts.
Defiance can clinch at least a share of its 27th WBL championship on Friday with 2021 co-champion Lima Bath (6-7, 4-2 WBL) in town as the next five teams behind DHS in the WBL standings all have two league losses. First on the slate is a non-league home game with Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday.
Defiance 300 101 0 — 5 10 0
Elida 000 101 0 — 2 3 0
Records: Defiance 14-0 (6-0 WBL), Elida 5-8 (0-5 WBL).
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Save: Jayden Jerger.
Losing pitcher: Brady Kirk (5 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Ryan McGue, Larkin Henderson.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Jayden Jerger 2 doubles; Jacob Howard single, double; David Jimenez 2 singles; Mark Butler double, 2 runs; Drew Kellermyer double. (Elida) — 3 singles.
