NAPOLEON – After Napoleon cut Bowling Green’s lead to 4-2 after four innings, the Bobcats took advantage of a Napoleon mistake to get three runs on a home run to beat the Wildcats, 10-3.
Carter Burken did hit a home run for the Wildcats.
Bowling Green 000 430 3 – 10 8 4
Napoleon 000 201 0 – 3 3 5
Record: Napoleon 7-10 (3-4 NLL).
Winning pitcher: M. West (3.2 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts). Other: C. Seither.
Losing pitcher: Jarrett Gerdeman (5 innings, 5 hits, 7 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts). Other: Zack Rosebrook.
Leading hitters: (Bowling Green) – K. Atwood single, home run, 6 RBIs; B. Tucker single, double. (Napoleon) – Carter Burkem home run, RBI.
Wayne Trace 6, Ottoville 4
Wayne Trace pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh inning to get a 6-4 win on the road Wednesday at Ottoville.
Cale Winans came in for Allen Minck in the sixth and closed the door on the Big Green to get the win.
Wayne Trace 003 010 2 – 6 7 2
Ottoville 200 002 0 – 4 8 2
Winning pitcher: Cale Winans (1.1 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts). Other: Allen Minck.
Losing pitcher: Brice Schroeder (2.2 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts). Other: Carter Schnipke.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) – Tucker Antoine 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Cale Winans 2 singles, RBI; Kyle Slade single, 2 RBIs. (Ottoville) – Jack Langhals single, double; Ryan Seuver triple; Brice Schroeder single, 2 RBIs; Carter Schnipke 2 singles.
