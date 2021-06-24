FINDLAY – Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) got Napoleon Post 300 started with a two-run double in the first inning as the River Bandits improved to 13-4 with a 6-3 win in nine innings over Findlay Post 3.
Jackson Bergman (Hicksville) had a solid outing on the hill, holding Findlay to two runs (one earned) on one hit over six innings. He walked three and fanned seven.
Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) and Caden Craft (Ayersville) went the final three innings.
Austin Lichty (Antwerp) and Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) each had three singles and drove in a run for the River Bandits.
Napoleon will be in action on Friday afternoon against Hudson, Michigan in the Stevensville, Mich. tournament.
Napoleon 200 200 002 — 6 12 3
Findlay 000 100 110 — 3 4 2
Record: Napoleon 13-4.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Bergman (6 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts). Others: Tanner Rubinstein, Caden Craft.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Canterbury (4 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Seth Sleasman, Xavier Thornton.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Breven Deckrosh double, triple, 2 RBIs; Austin Lichty 3 singles; Kaleb Woods 3 singles. (Findlay) – Ethan Canterbury double; Caden Lance 2 singles.
