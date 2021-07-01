ADRIAN, Mich. - Playing a tuneup before heading into Indiana for the Kokomo tournament, Napoleon Post #300 split a doubleheader with Adrian Legion Post #97 on Tuesday, winning the first game 10-3 before falling in the nightcap, 5-4 in games played at Adrian College.
In the opener, the River Bandits were able to take a 3-0 lead in the top of the first innings and never trailed. They led 5-1 after five innings, then added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh once Adrian cut the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth.
Breven Deckrosh (Bryan), Caleb Frank (Fairview) and Chase Clark (Antwerp) all had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier) and Caden Craft (Ayersville) drove in two runs.
Austin Lichty (Antwerp) was steller on the mound, scattering eight hits while fanning 12 in going the distance.
In the second game, Adrian rallied for two runs in the seventh, with the winning run coming on a sac fly, to salvage a split with a 5-4 decision over the River Bandits.
Adrian tied the game at 3 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) collected a single and a double to lead the seven-hit attack and he drove in a run.
Napoleon 300 021 4 – 10 9 1
Adrian 100 020 0 – 3 8 5
Winning pitcher: Austin Lichty (7 innings, 8 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 12 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Caleb Frank 2 singles, RBI; Breven Deckrosh 2 singles, RBI; Chase Clark 2 singles, RBI; Tylor Yahraus single, 2 RBIs; Caden Craft single, 2 RBIs; Kaleb Woods double.
Napoleon 021 000 1 – 4 7 2
Adrian 000 102 2 – 5 5 1
Record: Napoleon 17-5.
Losing pitcher: Caleb Frank (0.2 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts). Others: Micah Bok, Caden Craft.
Leading hitters: Kaleb Woods single, double, RBI; Dade Robinson double, RBI; Breven Deckrosh single, RBI.
