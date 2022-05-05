WEST UNITY — A nine-run sixth inning lifted Archbold over Hilltop 14-1 in six innings on Wednesday.
DJ Newman went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple, four RBIs and two runs for the Bluestreaks. Carson Dominique clubbed two doubles and drove in two runs.
Brian Burrowes threw all six innings for Archbold on the mount giving up just a run (not earned) on two hits while fanning 11 and walking one.
Archbold 022 109 — 14 14 2
Hilltop 100 000 — 1 2 1
Records: Archbold 10-5, Hilltop 5-12.
Winning Pitcher: Brian Burrowes (6 innings, 2 hits, 1 runs, 0 earned, 11 strikeouts, 1 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Ian Hoffman (5.2 innings, 12 hits, 12 runs, 1 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Raace Hayes.
Leading Hitters: (Archbold) — DJ Newman triple, 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Carson Dominique 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Jaybe Burkle 2 singles; Zane Behnfeldt 2 singles; Devon Morris 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Karayton Kern 3 runs; Jack Hurst 2 RBIs.
Bowling Green 1, Napoleon 0
BOWLING GREEN — A wild pitch that scored Bowling Green’s Ryan Jackson from first base in the first inning was the only run of the ballgame as the Bobcats nipped Napoleon, 1-0.
Blake Wolf took the hard-luck loss for Napoleon, striking out a pair in six innings of work while not allowing an earned run.
Napoleon 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Bowling Green 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
Records: Napoleon 10-8 (5-3 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Nate Kress (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Blake Wolf (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Bowling Green) — LaForce 2 singles. (Napoleon) — 3 singles.
Kalida 8, Allen East 0
KALIDA — Kalida scored four runs in the first, and four in the fourth to overcome Allen East on Wednesday 8-0.
Carson Klausing went the distance for the Wildcats giving up no runs on three hits, striking out six and walking none.
At the plate Grant Vorst drove in five runs including four in a grand slam in his only hit of the day. Justin Siebenceck was 3-for-4 with a double.
Allen East 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Kalida 400 400 x — 8 9 2
Records: Kalida 11-8.
Winning Pitcher: Carson Klausing (7 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Donny Kennedy (3 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 6 walks, 1 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Kalida) — Grant Vorst home run, 5 RBIs; Justin Siebeneck double, 2 singles; Carson Klausing 2 singles.
